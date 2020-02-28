“‘Tala’ reaches 100 Million views on YouTube”

Abot tala gayon ang saya ng concert at movie director na si Paul Basinillo para sa panibagong tagumpay ng “Tala” na awitin ni Sarah Geronimo.

Sa ipinadalang mensahe ng PUSH kay direk Paul nitong Huwebes, hindi inakala ng direktor ang tagumpay ng kanilang proyekto ni Sarah.

“First of all I feel very honored and privileged for being chosen to direct this project. I remember three years back that I almost missed this opportunity due to schedule problems,” sabi pa ng concert director.

Aniya, tila tadhana ang naging pagtutugma ng schedule nila ni Sarah Geronimo kasama ang G-Force noong 2015.

“Sarah and I were doing multiple TV Commercial projects at that time for different clients and we couldn’t find a common time. Luckily, our schedules matched together with G-Force and the rest was history.”

At ngayong sumampa na sa 100 Million views ang Music video ng “Tala” na kanilang pinagtulungan ni Sarah, aminado ang direktor na marami sing taas na rin ng “Tala” ang hit song ni Sarah na umabot pa sa Billboard Top 100.

READ: Sarah G’s ‘Tala’ enters Billboard world digital chart

“Now, I’m so thankful that I did this music video. We just got 100M views on YouTube. But what’s more amazing is that it happened after three years and is still growing, as International Personalities and groups are picking it up and doing their own version of the dance craze.”

Sa ngayon, looking forward si Direk Paul para sa upcoming project nila ni Sarah na inaasahang dekalibre at world class.