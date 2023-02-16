Talent, Capital & Cutting-edge Technology, The 3-in-1 Key to Innovation and Industrialization

The 2nd World Frontier Science and Technology Conference (Hong Kong Branch) will Open in Hong Kong June 2023

HONG KONG, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Organizing Committee of the World Frontier Science and Technology Conference announced today that the 2nd World Frontier Science and Technology Conference (Hong Kong Branch) will be held in Hong Kong on 8 – 9 June, 2023 at AsiaWorld-Expo. The Conference theme this year is ‘Talent, Capital and Cutting-edge Technology The 3-in-1 Key to Innovation and Industrialization’.

“Talents, funding and cutting-edge technology depend on each other to transform scientific results to tangible products or services for market consumption,” said Mr. Wang You Cai (王有才), Vice President of Zhong Nong Hua Kai Urban Development and Management Limited Company; and Actual Controller of Shanghai Zhonghai Corp.

The 2-day Conference will consist of a series of forums and an exhibition, providing a dedicated platform for local and oversea leading enterprises, start-ups, R &D institutes, government departments and venture capital funds in frontier science and technology to exchange ideas, to explore and to cooperate.

The Conference anticipates more than 500 participants and to produce positive results from academic exchanges, multi-facet collaborations involving talents, finance and industry co-operations.

It was also announced today plans to set up the Word Frontier Technology Conference’s first overseas office in Hong Kong. The move exemplifies Hong Kong’s unique advantages as gateway to Mainland China, and its abilities to facilitate more opportunities for exchanges and cooperation amongst technology organizations and enterprises from China and overseas.

Speaking at the media briefing today were Mr. Wang You Cai (王有才), Actual Controller of Shanghai Zhonggai Corp. and Vice President of Zhong Nong Hua Kai Urban Development and Management Limited; Mr. Zhang Shao Chun (張紹純), Vice President cum Secretary General of China International Association for Promotion of Science and Technology (via video broadcast); Mr. Yan Bo Hua (閆博華), Executive Chairman of World Frontier Science and Technology Conference Organization Committee (via video broadcast); Mr. Yu Dan Ping (俞丹平), Executive Director of Institute of Science and Technology, Fudan University, and Board Chairman of Fudi Technology (Group) Co. Ltd.; Ms. Shek Wai (石惠), Vice Chairman of World Frontier Science and Technology Conference Organization Committee; President of Shanghai Zhonggai Corp., and Chairman of Hong Kong Zhonggai Holding Limited; Mr. Sam Hui (許健生), Vice Chairman of World Frontier Science and Technology Conference (Hong Kong) Organization Committee; Executive Director / CEO (International Business Dept) of Shanghai Zhonggai Enterprise Development (Group) Co. Ltd., and Managing Director of Media Pro HK Ltd.; and Mr. Yang Xiao Fei (楊曉飛), CEO of Grove Hydrogen Automotive Technology Co. Ltd. And Chairman of Tiger Hydrogen Automotive and General Manager of Shanghai Lengci New Energy

Exclusive Platform for Industrialization of Frontier Technologies

The World Frontier Science and Technology Conference is jointly organized by China International Association for Promotion of Science and Technology (CIAPST) and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO). It was officially launched in Beijing in 2022.

CIAPST has appointed Shanghai China Reform Enterprise Development Group (The Group) to help co-organize the annual World Frontier Science and Technology Conference, establishing it as a leading platform for international scientific and technological exchanges and cooperation. The Conference will focus on the five frontier technology sectors of Digital Economy, New Energy, New Materials, Biopharmaceuticals and Metaverse, help nurture start-ups in these sectors, and offer one-stop support in their funding and commercialization.

Wang You Cai (王有才), Actual Controller of Shanghai Zhonghai Corp. said, “Shanghai China Reform Enterprise was authorized by CIAPST to provide one-stop professional support for innovation and technology start-up enterprises.

“In addition to organizing the annual Conference, we are also responsible for choosing the location to set up a permanent office for the Conference and to realize its purpose.

“With the support of the CIAPST Organizing Committee, we are best positioned to assist start-ups in the early stage of their industrialization efforts. We help leverage the resources of relevant departments, from the national development and reform commission, the ministry of finance to the ministry of science and technology and Chinese Academy of Science.”

Hong Kong’s Super Connector Role

The 1st World Frontier Science and Technology Conference was inaugurated and held in Beijing, its second annual event will be held in Hong Kong this June. The choice of place reinforces Hong Kong’s predominant role as gateway to China.

The Conference aims to identify high-quality local enterprises rooted in innovation and technology (I&T), to bring them to market and support their overseas market development.

It also welcomes and supports young foreign I&T companies and investors to enter China market with various public and private initiatives, from scientific research support, government policy to investment opportunities. The Conference leverage Hong Kong’s unique advantages and international experiences to play full out as super connector for Chinese enterprises to expand overseas and foreign companies and capital to tape the China market.

Supports Building Up Hong Kong as an International Science & Technology Centre

Wang further remarked at today’s media briefing, “The World Frontier Science and Technology Conference will be setting up its first overseas office in Hong Kong, riding on Hong Kong’s long recognized strength as a business bridge between China and the rest of the world.

“The goals and objectives of the Conference align with the vision of the ‘2022 Hong Kong Innovation and Technology (I&T) Development Blueprint ‘ where the HKSAR Government aims to establish Hong Kong as an international I&T centre.

We will also seize the opportunity presented by the National 14th Five-Year Plan and its dual-circulation development strategy. Having its permanent office in Hong Kong, the Conference will further enhance Hong Kong’s bridging role for local and overseas I&T businesses as it becomes a ‘participant’ of the domestic economic circulation, and an ‘enabler’ of the international circulation.”

The 2nd World Frontier Science and Technology Conference (Hong Kong Branch) is jointly organized by China International Association for Promotion of Science and Technology (CIAPST) and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO). It is co-organized by Shanghai Zhonggai Enterprise Development (Group) Co. Ltd., Fudi Technology (Group) Co. Ltd. and Media Pro HK Ltd., and supported by the Hong Kong Metaverse Industrial Consortium and the IoT HK Association.

About China International Association for Promotion of Science and Technology (CIAPST)

Founded in 1988, the China International Association for Promotion of Science and Technology (CIAPST) is a registered organization under the Ministry of Science and Technology of China.

The Association’s purpose is to provide a platform for connecting local and overseas I&T industry stakeholders, from scientists, educators, financiers, entrepreneurs, industrialists, management experts to engineering and technical professionals. It also aims to promote the development of science and technology in China, promote economic growth through science and technology, and to strengthen international scientific and technological exchanges and economic cooperation.

Official website: http://www.ciapst.org

About United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO)

UNIDO is the specialized agency of the United Nations with a unique mandate to promote and accelerate sustainable industrial development. The organization is working to protect the climate, to feed a growing population and end hunger and poverty, and to create job perspectives for hundreds of millions of people. UNIDO provides its support through four mandated functions: technical cooperation; action-oriented research and policy-advisory services; normative standards-related activities; and fostering partnerships for knowledge and technology transfer.

Official website: https://www.unido.org/

About Shanghai Zhong Gai Enterprise Development Group

Established for more than 12 years, the Shanghai Zhong Gai Enterprise Development Group has long focused on the development of various technology driven sectors, including New Energy, New Materials, Electronic Information, and Artificial Intelligence.

The Group participates in the research and development of a number of key national projects with major technology breakthroughs. It also keeps abreast the global trend in technology integration and is committed to the incubation and commercialization of startup technologies. Through years of dedicated experience, the Group is recognized for its professional standard and outstanding operation ability in planning and organizing themed forums, provision of technological services, transformation of research results and attracting talents.

Official website: https://www.shanghaizhonggai.com

