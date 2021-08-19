Taliban takeover in Afghanistan to affect anti-terror efforts – expert

[embedded content]

SECURITY expert Rommel Banlaoi said the takeover of Taliban fighters in Afghanistan will seriously affect global counter-terrorism efforts, especially in the Philippines.

He stressed this on Thursday during the “Pandesal forum” on the collapse of the United States-backed Afghanistan government and its impact in the region’s geo-politics and security.

Banlaoi, chairman of the Philippine Institute for Peace, Violence and Terrorism Research, said Afghanistan “continues to be the safe haven of active international terrorist groups.”

He noted that most leaders of the al-Qaida extremist group are still in Afghanistan and friends with some Taliban leaders.

“We don’t know how the relationship between al-Qaida and the Taliban government will work in Afghanistan. But Taliban government’s handling of al-Qaida will have serious implications for global counter terrorism,” he said.

“The situation in Afghanistan continues to have links in the Philippines. Why? Because, one ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) fighter in Southeast Asia by the name of Saifullah (or Danial or Chaniago), an Indonesian from West Sumatra, played a vital role in facilitating the financing of terrorist activities in the Philippines that in fact benefitted [local terrorist leader] Isnilon Hapilon,” he said.

Banlaoi said that when Hapilon received the fund he decided to mount the 2017 Marawi siege. Saypula went to Afghanistan “to coordinate the activities of the Islamic State East Asia with the Islamic State Central through the facilitation of Islamaic State Khorasan.



Saypula, Banlaoi said, is still active in Afghanistan. “He is a person to watch because after the death of Isnilon Hapilon in 2017, Saypula is now considered to be the de facto leader of Islamic State East Asia. So, that is the connection.”

The professor also noted that many militant groups worldwide celebrated the victory of the Taliban.

“And militant personalities in the Southern Philippines are not exempted from it. They celebrated it. They consider it as the victory of mujahideen and the victory of jihadism,” Banlaoi said.

He continued, “So, let’s watch how these things unfold in the Southern Philippines. But we have to remain vigilant to prevent them from doing actions.”

“Right now the Southern Philippines is experiencing what I call a landmark revolutionary event. In my prognosis of the situation some might continue to align themselves with Islamic state. Some will reiterate their alliance with al-Qaida and some might be influenced by the Taliban government,” he added.