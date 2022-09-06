ISLE OF SKYE, Scotland, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Talisker Single Malt Scotch Whisky announces the release of a new travel retail exclusive – Talisker Surge.



TALISKER SURGES INTO AIRPORTS WITH NEW TRAVEL RETAIL EXCLUSIVE

This is a new whisky from the famed distillery on the island of Skye, Scotland – a whisky made by the sea. With flashes of surging spice and rich honeyed berries lighting up the palate, the formidable force and electrifying nature of Skye is captured in this rich spiced Single Malt Scotch Whisky.

Research shows us that over half (53%)1 of travellers are looking for exclusive products. For travellers seeking out a unique treat for themselves or a gift for loved ones Talisker Surge offers the opportunity to buy something exclusive, with an unmistakable flavour profile to suit whisky aficionados and newcomers alike.

Talisker Surge is matured in American Oak ex-Bourbon Casks which imparts a deliciously sweeter flavour. The extra layer of spice finishes this rich malt with subtle smokey profile, whilst still maintaining all the special maritime characteristics of this iconic coastal distillery. Already this year Talisker Surge has received recognition for its quality, securing a silver medal in the Scotch Whisky category at The Spirits Business Travel Retail Masters 2022 competition in August.

The Travel Retail Exclusive will be available in key airports across Europe from this month and will be rolled out in the UK in September. Talisker Surge will then become available in APAC from October 2022 before launching in Australia in December 2022.

To mark the launch, Talisker Surge will be showcased throughout airports around the world through a disruptive global campaign that seeks to transport shoppers everywhere to Skye. Terminal 5 at Heathrow Airport will host its own dedicated Talisker Surge sample bar during October and November complete with a spirits feature wall and tasting sessions. The Talisker Surge tasting experience will also be available to passengers in key airports across the globe throughout the year.

Dafydd Pugh Williams, Marketing and Innovation Director at Diageo Global Travel says: “We are delighted to launch this exceptional new whisky from Talisker as a global travel retail channel exclusive. Single Malt Scotch Whisky is a thriving category and Talisker will continue to fuel the growth of ultra-premium and luxury whisky.”

“Its launch as a channel exclusive underlines our commitment to innovate and invest in the category and offer global travellers something special to gift their loved ones or enjoy themselves. This is something they simply cannot buy anywhere else.”

Ewan Gunn, Senior Global Scotch Whisky Ambassador at Diageo, adds: “Talisker Surge is made by the sea, from rugged coastlines and powerful storms, to warming sunbeams and soaring skies, the Isle of Skye powers through our veins and invigorates our souls. The spirit of that unique place is captured within this rich spiced whisky and immediately transports adventurous travellers to this amazing island.”

Talisker Surge is best enjoyed neat or with a raindrop of water, on a rugged shoreline as a storm brews on the horizon.

Talisker Surge Single Malt Scotch Whisky is bottled at an ABV of 45.8% and is available in key airports worldwide* from August 2022 at a RRP of £85/ €95/ $115 for a 70cl bottle.

Tasting Notes:

Talisker Surge has an initial sweetness, with forest berries, Crème Brule, banana split, American cream soda and butterscotch. Soon the smoke of roasted pine nuts and hints of aromatic chilli begin to develop, and the intensity and power of this Scotch begins to shine through.

As with the nose, the palate begins gently, with immediate brioche sweetness and banoffee pie before a tropical note of tinned peaches. It’s not long before the true essence of Talisker emerges, with sweet maritime notes, fresh ginger zest and a crescendo of oak smoke and peppery spice.

On the finish it is the powerful notes that remain – hot chilli spice and cracked black pepper, fading into a waft of distant smoke from the embers of a beach bonfire with a final, faint hint of toasted marshmallow.

*Availability details:

Available from August 2022 in Frankfurt Airport, Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, Hamburg Airport.

in Frankfurt Airport, Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, Hamburg Airport. Available from September 2022 in UK airports ( Heathrow , Edinburgh and Gatwick ), Istanbul Airport, Copenhagen Airport, Oslo Airport and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport.

in UK airports ( , and ), Istanbul Airport, Copenhagen Airport, Oslo Airport and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport. Available in Hainan from November 2022 .

from . Available from December 2022 in Australia ( Melbourne and Sydney Airports).

About Talisker

Located on the shores of the Island of Skye in Scotland for nearly 200 years, Talisker is very much a product of its rugged, coastal home. A brand rooted in adventure, the whisky’s founders, the MacAskill brothers, rowed from Eigg to Skye in 1830 to start the Talisker Distillery in Scotland and that sense of adventure lives on through everything the brand does today. Talisker aims to inspire people to reconnect with the exhilarating feeling of being in nature’s presence whilst ensuring we restore the wilderness for future generations. We call it Re-wilding.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JεB and Buchanan’s whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO). For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo’s global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives and ways to share best practice.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

