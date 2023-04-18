Talk of The Town: Globally Renowned Remote English Teaching Platform 51Talk Makes Its Mark in Malaysia

The online platform received appreciation from the Prime Minister at the Youth Empowerment Forum 2023 for its unique teaching philosophy

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Award winning online English teaching platform 51Talk is on a mission to solidify its presence in Malaysia. Entering the local online education territory in March 2022, they have already established their footing in the country through their flagship AirClass (AC) teaching system — a first-of-its kind platform which allows young students to learn the language through real-time translation, taught by teachers from anywhere around the globe.



The 51Talk Team at the Youth Empowerment Forum 2023.

Inspired by the pressing need for improvement in conversational English amongst Chinese students, the brand’s mission is to empower the next generation with the ability to effectively communicate with the world without a language barrier. The courses follow the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR) international standard.

51Talk’s founder and CEO, Jack Huang shares: “In this fast-paced world where global communication primarily happens in English, non-native speakers often feel left behind when they are not well versed in the language. Hence why it is an integral part of the childhood curriculum in many countries around the world.”

The platform, which was a participant in the prestigious Youth Empowerment Forum Malaysia 2023, garnered attention from the Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim due to its distinctive and fun approach to teaching.

“Traditional teaching methods can become overbearing and difficult for young children, especially when they are not accustomed to conversing in English. Our method focuses on a one-on-one, short but frequent lesson approach, which reinforces concepts at regular intervals to help children retain new information. At the same time it’s made to be entertaining with interactive sessions, because learning does not need to be devoid of fun!” adds Huang.

Their approach was also lauded by other notable attendees at the forum — including Selangor Crown Prince Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, Malaysia’s Communications and Digital Minister YB Fahmi Fadzil, Muar Member of Parliament YB Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, and squash legend Datuk Nicol Ann David. They noted that the brand’s vision to empower Malaysia’s next generation with English communication skills is in fact in alignment with the core values of Malaysia Madani.

Notably, they were the only private online education company that received an invitation to attend the forum and drew interest from numerous strategic partners, including government entities, to explore future collaborations.

The brand has won consistent awards in the Asian education sector, and is hopeful about joining forces with more partners in the Malaysian market to create opportunities for youths to contribute meaningfully to nation-building.

About 51Talk

51Talk is a prominent online English education platform that operates globally. Headquartered in Singapore, the company specialises in providing individual English lessons to young learners aged between 3 and 15 years old, as well as adults aged 18 and above. Established in 2011, 51Talk was listed on the New York Stock Exchange on June 10, 2016. To date, students from more than 50 countries and regions worldwide have taken over 100 million classes on the platform. These students have learned from more than 20,000 highly qualified teachers from countries in North America and the Philippines. With its diverse pool of experienced educators, 51Talk is committed to offering high quality language learning services to its global audience.