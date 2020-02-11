Tame Impala Add Second Melbourne Show To 2020 National Tour

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on February 11, 2020
Tame Impala is finally making its return to the Australian touring circuit in 2020 and, to no one’s surprise, Kevin Parker and co. are already selling out shows.
Thankfully, our lord and saviour truly giveth as Tame will now be playing a second Melbourne show, following their first one selling out so quickly.
Tickets have been completely wiped out for the band’s show on Thursday, 23rd April at Rod Laver Arena, but the new show will be taking place at the same venue on Friday, 24th April.
These tickets will become available on Friday, 14th February, with a pre-sale happening on Wednesday, 12th February.
Tame Impala’s new album The Slow Rush is out Friday, 14th February.
Check out the full list of tour dates below.
[embedded content]
Tame Impala 2020 National Tour Dates
New show tickets on sale 2pm AEDT Friday, 14th January
Saturday, 18th April
Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane (All Ages)
Tickets: Ticketek
Monday, 20th April
Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney (All Ages)
Tickets: Ticketek
Thursday, 23rd April – SOLD OUT
Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne (All Ages)
Tickets: Ticketek
Friday, 24th April – NEW SHOW
Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne (All Ages)
Tickets: Ticketek
Saturday, 25th April
Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena, Adelaide (All Ages)
Tickets: Ticketek
Tuesday, 28th April
RAC Arena, Perth (All Ages)
Tickets: Ticketek