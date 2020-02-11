Tame Impala Add Second Melbourne Show To 2020 National Tour

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on February 11, 2020

Tame Impala is finally making its return to the Australian touring circuit in 2020 and, to no one’s surprise, Kevin Parker and co. are already selling out shows.

Thankfully, our lord and saviour truly giveth as Tame will now be playing a second Melbourne show, following their first one selling out so quickly.

Tickets have been completely wiped out for the band’s show on Thursday, 23rd April at Rod Laver Arena, but the new show will be taking place at the same venue on Friday, 24th April.

These tickets will become available on Friday, 14th February, with a pre-sale happening on Wednesday, 12th February.

Tame Impala’s new album The Slow Rush is out Friday, 14th February.

Check out the full list of tour dates below.

[embedded content]

Tame Impala 2020 National Tour Dates

New show tickets on sale 2pm AEDT Friday, 14th January

Saturday, 18th April

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane (All Ages)

Tickets: Ticketek

Monday, 20th April

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney (All Ages)

Tickets: Ticketek

Thursday, 23rd April – SOLD OUT

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne (All Ages)

Tickets: Ticketek

Friday, 24th April – NEW SHOW

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne (All Ages)

Tickets: Ticketek

Saturday, 25th April

Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena, Adelaide (All Ages)

Tickets: Ticketek

Tuesday, 28th April

RAC Arena, Perth (All Ages)

Tickets: Ticketek