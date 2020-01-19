Tame Impala Announce 2020 Nationwide Tour

NewsWritten by Laura English on January 20, 2020

Big bloody news for your Monday! The not-so-subtle hints were true, Tame Impala are giving us a national tour this year.

Rumours circulated last week that Tame Impala were announcing a national tour. It all started when they tweeted a video of fan-shot footage from their live shows. They captioned the video with a couple of Aussie flags and a link. The link took you to a page that said an announcement was coming Monday, 20th January.

The day has come and now we have ourselves a beautiful Tame Impala arena tour, yesssss.

Tame Impala will be hitting up Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth on their Aussie tour. Plus, they’ll be donating $300,000 to bushfire relief charities.

They’ll be taking their fourth album The Slow Rush on tour with them, which is due for release Friday, 14th February. So far we’ve received ‘Borderline’, ‘It Might Be Time’, ‘Posthumous Forgiveness’ and ‘Lost In Yesterday’ off of the upcoming album.

Joining them on tour will be Houston trio, Khruangbin.

[embedded content]

Tame Impala 2020 National Tour Dates

With special guests Khruangbin

Tickets on sale 10am Tuesday, 28th January local time

Saturday, 18th April

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane (All Ages)

Tickets: Ticketek

Monday, 20th April

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney (All Ages)

Tickets: Ticketek

Thursday, 23rd April

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne (All Ages)

Tickets: Ticketek

Saturday, 25th April

Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena, Adelaide (All Ages)

Tickets: Ticketek

Tuesday, 28th April

RAC Arena, Perth (All Ages)

Tickets: Ticketek