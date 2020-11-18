Tame Impala Announce Innerspeaker 10th Anniversary Box Set

Tame Impala are releasing a special 10th anniversary box set for their debut album Innerspeaker. Kevin Parker announced the news via Instagram with a throwback video.

Innerspeaker was released back in 2010 but the special anno release will arrive in March of next year. As for its contents, the box set will include four vinyls and a booklet.

It’s an expanded edition that includes, in addition to the original album, singles ‘Solitude Is Bliss’, ‘Lucidity’, and ‘Expectation’.

Tame Impala will be sharing new remixes and instrumentals too as well as a 40-page booklet. Along with those, fans will get a side-long, never before heard track ‘Wave House Live Jam’.

The special release is due to land Friday, 26th March next year. It’s available for pre-order now via the Tame Impala store.

Tame Impala have been busy as always. They performed in an empty soccer stadium ahead of FIFA 21’s release.

They’re also set to perform at the 2020 ARIA Awards next week. As well as that, the Kevin Parker project is nominated for the triple j Australian Album of the Year J Award.

Listen to ‘I Don’t Really Mind’ below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]