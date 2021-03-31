Tame Impala Announce ‘Innerspeaker’ 10th Anniversary Livestream Performance

Tame Impala are continuing the 10th anniversary celebrations of debut album Innerspeaker, announcing a global livestream event that will see the band performing the record in full.

What’s more exciting is that the virtual concert – set to take place on Wednesday, 21st April from 7PM AEDT – will be broadcast from Wave House, the studio where frontman Kevin Parker recorded the album over a decade ago. The property, which Parker actually purchased last year, is a four-hour drive from Perth and boasts gorgeous views of the Indian Ocean.

Tickets for Innerspeaker: Live from Wave House are on sale now, and also include the option of an exclusive anniversary t-shirt bundle.

In March, Tame Impala celebrated a decade since Innerspeaker‘s release with the release of a 4-LP anniversary vinyl box set. The expanded deluxe edition, originally announced last year, included alternate mixes, album instrumentals, and a sprawling ‘Wave House Live Jam’.

Last week, they followed it up by releasing a short documentary – Tame Impala – Innerspeaker Memories – on YouTube, documenting the album’s recording process. Watch that below.

2020 saw Parker and co. release their ARIA Award-wining fourth studio album, The Slow Rush. Back in February, Parker broke down the album as part of a 38-minute podcast titled The Slow Rush: A Deep Dive. The band also recently performed a handful of shows in Perth, debuting their electronics-heavy Tame Impala Sound System live setup.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]