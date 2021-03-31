Trending Now

Tame Impala Announce ‘Innerspeaker’ 10th Anniversary Livestream Performance

Music
admin

Tame Impala Announce ‘Innerspeaker’ 10th Anniversary Livestream Performance

Tame Impala are continuing the 10th anniversary celebrations of debut album Innerspeaker, announcing a global livestream event that will see the band performing the record in full.

What’s more exciting is that the virtual concert – set to take place on Wednesday, 21st April from 7PM AEDT – will be broadcast from Wave House, the studio where frontman Kevin Parker recorded the album over a decade ago. The property, which Parker actually purchased last year, is a four-hour drive from Perth and boasts gorgeous views of the Indian Ocean.

Tickets for Innerspeaker: Live from Wave House are on sale now, and also include the option of an exclusive anniversary t-shirt bundle.

In March, Tame Impala celebrated a decade since Innerspeaker‘s release with the release of a 4-LP anniversary vinyl box set. The expanded deluxe edition, originally announced last year, included alternate mixes, album instrumentals, and a sprawling ‘Wave House Live Jam’.

Last week, they followed it up by releasing a short documentary – Tame Impala – Innerspeaker Memories – on YouTube, documenting the album’s recording process. Watch that below.

2020 saw Parker and co. release their ARIA Award-wining fourth studio album, The Slow Rush. Back in February, Parker broke down the album as part of a 38-minute podcast titled The Slow Rush: A Deep Dive. The band also recently performed a handful of shows in Perth, debuting their electronics-heavy Tame Impala Sound System live setup.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

Related Posts

Back To Top