Tame Impala Are Teasing Something For Next Week

NewsWritten by Emmy Mack on January 3, 2020

Your m8s in Tame Impala are readying the release of what appears to be a brand new song.

After announcing the imminent release of their next LP The Slow Rush on February 14th (AKA Valentine’s Day), Kevin Parker & co have taken to social media to tease their next sonic offering.

They’ve posted a trippy piece of artwork featuring a sequence of coloured hallways filled with sand, engraved with the title “Lost In Yesterday”.

They captioned the image with the text, “next week”.

Check it:

Could this be the 5th cut of their new record?

The teaser comes following the release of the WA natives’ fourth new song last year, ‘Posthumous Forgiveness’, which came on the heels of‘Patience’, ‘Borderline’ and ‘It Might Be Time’.

While we wait to hear more, you can recap ‘Posthumous Forgiveness’ below.