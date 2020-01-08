Tame Impala Drop New Song ‘Lost In Yesterday’

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on January 8, 2020

Tame Impala are gearing up for the release of their highly anticipated fourth album The Slow Rush, and now we’ve received another new cut from it ‘Lost In Yesterday.’

‘Lost In Yesterday’ marks the fourth track we’ve heard from the album so far, following ‘Posthumous Forgiveness’, ‘It Might Be Time’ and ‘Borderline’.

“A lot of the songs carry this idea of time passing, of seeing your life flash before your eyes, being able to see clearly your life from this point onwards,” Kevin Parker told New York Times last year.

“I’m being swept by this notion of time passing.”

Listen to ‘Lost In Yesterday’ below.

The Slow Rush is out Friday, 14th February.