Tame Impala Have Announced Their 2020 Tour Will Be As Sustainable As Possible

NewsWritten by Laura English on March 12, 2020

Some of Australia’s fave exports, Tame Impala have announced that their Slow Rush World Tour is going to be as environmentally friendly as possible. We all know that touring internationally leaves a huge carbon footprint. But Tame Impala say they’re taking the steps to minimise it on this tour.

The Perth band has teamed up with Reverb while they’re on tour to minimise their environmental waste. Impala punters will get to learn more about not for profit, environmental organisations and join Reverb’s unCHANGEit campaign in collaboration with Defend Our Future.

There’ll be Eco-Villages set up at each show too. Fans will be able to use a free filtered water re-fill station, provide a donation for a custom Nalgene bottle, and get an environmentally-friendly, Tame Impala guitar pick.

That’s not all they’re doing either. The band’s planning to fund projects that eliminate greenhouse gases, donate unused food and hotel toiletries to local shelters, and have all band members and crew using reusable water bottles.

Their US tour kicked off a couple of days ago in San Diego. You can learn more about Reverb and Tame Impala’s partnership over here.

Also look how nice the reusable bottles are.

You can find Tame Impala’s Australian tour dates here — it kicks off next month.