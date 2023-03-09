Tame Impala Release New Single Feat. Pond’s Nicholas Allbrook

Tame Impala has released a brand new single written with former member and Pond founder Nicholas Allbrook. The track, titled ‘Wings Of Time’, was written for the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons film, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which is out in cinemas on Thursday, 30th March.

“Being asked to do a track for the D&D soundtrack seemed like an unmissable opportunity to indulge in my long time love of fantasy prog rock,” Kevin Parker says of the track, which was written in Spain with Allbrook.

Tame Impala: ‘Wings Of Time’

[embedded content]

“I recruited my good friend Nicholas Allbrook, who is the person I know appreciates this subject matter the most,” Parker explains. “We rented a villa in Spain, that kind of felt like a castle, for two nights whilst on tour for Primavera. That location got us in the right frame of mind and it went from there. We stayed up late coming up with weird ideas and song lyrics.”

Tame Impala is no strange to film soundtracks, having contributed the song ‘Edge Of Reality (Remix)’ to Elvis and ‘Turn Up The Sunshine’, featuring Diana Ross, to Minions: The Rise of Gru. Tame Impala’s last record The Slow Rush landed at the start of 2020, and Parker and co. have been circling the globe on tour pretty much ever since (pausing for various lockdowns of course).

In more serious news, Parker recently revealed on Instagram that he’d suffered a serious hip fracture after attempting to run a half-marathon on an existing stress fracture. “Whoops,” he wrote. “Made it to within 1km of the finish line. That’s life I guess.”

Parker added the upcoming shows in Mexico and South America would still be going ahead.

Allbrook, meanwhile, will release his new solo album Manganese Friday, 9th June. We’ve heard a couple of tracks from the record already, including ‘Jackie‘ and ‘If I Hadn’t Met Feefee Brown’.

