Tame Impala, Sampa The Great & More To Perform At 2020 ARIA Awards

Tame Impala, Amy Shark, Sampa The Great and Lime Cordiale have all been enlisted as performers for the 2020 ARIA Awards.

The forthcoming ceremony, taking place on Wednesday, 25th November, will take place at the usual venue of the Star Event Centre in Sydney, but without the usual live audience for obvious reasons.

All four performers announced today are also up for a slew of different awards. Lime Cordiale leads the nominations with a staggering eight, with Tame Impala trailing just behind them with seven, and Sampa The Great with six.

Amy Shark, despite not having an album out in over two years, still picked up three nominations – ‘Best Female Artist’, ‘Best Pop Release’ and ‘Best Live Act’.

Earlier today (Tuesday, 10th November), it was revealed that Archie Roach would be this year’s inductee into the ARIA Hall of Fame.

Check out the full list of 2020 ARIA nominations here.