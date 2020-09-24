Tame Impala Shares New Blissed-Out Blood Orange ‘Borderline’ Remix

It feels crazy that Tame Impala’s The Slow Rush has been in our lives for more than half the year now. The album still slaps hard and we’ve received a couple of remixes already. Today though, we have a ‘Borderline’ remix by Blood Orange and it’s a super chill reimagining of the song.

It comes as the original single was officially certified as Gold status in the United States. You can catch the remix down below.

Despite the COVID-19 restrictions we’ve been lucky to get a glimpse into Tame’s live versions of ‘Borderline’ on Fallon, ‘Breathe Deeper’ and ‘Is It True’ on NPR’s remote Tiny Desk.

We absolutely loved The Slow Rush, catch our review here.

Tame Impala’s Innerspeaker turned 10 this year. Double J ranked it #3 on their Top 50 Debut Albums list.

Tame’s Kevin Parker has had a busy 2020. He’s also purchased the Wave House in Western Australia, it’s a recording studio that’s seen Fatboy Slim and The Beastie Boys record. As well as Tame Impala on Innerspeaker and Currents.

Listen to the Blood Orange ‘Borderline’ remix below.

