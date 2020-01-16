Tame Impala Tease 2020 Australian Tour

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on January 16, 2020

It has been one hot bloody minute since Tame Impala toured Australia, but now it looks like Kevin Parker and co. are about to announce a nationwide tour and we could not be more pumped.

In a video posted to social media, the band shared some fan shot footage of their shows from the past year with some Australian Flag emojis along with a link.

Once you click the link, you’ll be taken to a page that says an announcement is coming Monday, 20th January.

While it’s been several years since Tame have embarked on a nationwide tour, they did headline Splendour In The Grass last year.

The tour will be in support of their fourth album The Slow Rush, which is due out on Friday, 14th February. From the albums we’ve already heard tracks ‘Borderline’, ‘It Might Be Time’, ‘Posthumous Forgiveness’ and ‘Lost In Yesterday’.

See the band’s post below.