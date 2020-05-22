Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker Is Teasing Something Special After Commemorating 10 Years Of ‘Innerspeaker’

Yesterday was a special 10 year anniversary of Innerspeaker. Yup, Tame Impala’s debut album is a decade old. In celebration, Kevin Parker shared some mems with us. And teased an announcement.

Parker shared alternative album artwork for the release with us. “My first album is 10 years old today. This version of the cover was 1 version out from the final, but i found it the other day for the first time since 2010,” he said.

“It makes me very emotional to just look at because it reminds me of what I was going through about a week out from finishing and signing off on the whole album, which scared the shit out of me and at the time seemed like an insurmountable task. Little did I know that was the easiest it was ever going to get.”

He gave a shoutout to Innerspeaker engineer, Tim Holmes. “And thank you Tim Holmes where ever you are, you saved this album in a way my naive self didn’t realise at the time.”

The biggest takeaway from the post though, is of course the closing line, “Announcement of something very special coming v soon.”

Are we getting a special 10th Anniversary edition? A full Innerspeaker livestream set? Whatever it is we’re keeeeeeen.

Parker recently opened up to record producer extraordinaire Rick Rubin, in an extensive conversation on his podcast about the early days of Tame Impala, including the misconception that Tame Impala is a band as opposed to the solo project that it actually is. Read more about that conversation, here.

