Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker Joins The Wiggles On Stage For ‘Elephant’ & ‘Hot Potato’

Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker donned a blue skivvy while performing live with The Wiggles at Perth’s RAC Arena on Sunday, 10th April. Parker joined the newly-expanded eight-piece Wiggles for run-throughs of Tame Impala’s ‘Elephant’ and The Wiggles’ ‘Hot Potato’. Watch footage of the performances below.

The Wiggles’ current lineup includes the four core members, Anthony Field (blue Wiggle), Lachlan Gillespie (purple Wiggle), Simon Pryce (red Wiggle) and Tsehay Hawkins (yellow Wiggle), as well as four new recruits, Evie Ferris (blue Wiggle), Kelly Hamilton (yellow Wiggle), John Pearce (purple Wiggle) and Caterina Mete (red Wiggle). Parker’s appearance in blue made it the first time there have ever been three blue Wiggles.

“When I got the invitation I knew it was a once-in-a-life time opportunity so it was an obvious yes,” Parker said in a statement. “The Wiggles are the real rockstars in this world. I was pretty nervous!”

The Wiggles first covered Tame Impala’s ‘Elephant’ for triple j’s Like A Version in March 2021. The song went on to claim victory in triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2021, which was announced in January 2022.

The Wiggles’ cover of ‘Elephant’ appears on the band’s new double album, ReWiggled. The first half of ReWiggled consists of Wiggles covers performed by contemporary Australian artists. Disc two finds The Wiggles paying tribute to a number of their favourite pop and rock songs. ReWiggled debuted at #1 on the ARIA Top 50 Albums chart in March, making it The Wiggles’ first ever ARIA no. 1.

