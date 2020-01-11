Tañada hits call of Bongbong Marcos to revise textbooks

MANILA, Philippines — Erin Tañada, vice president for external affairs of the Liberal Party, slammed on Saturday the call of former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to revise textbooks and change what he claimed to be lies about his late father’s dictatorial regime.

Tañada, whose grandfather and father were among the frontliners in the fight against the Marcos regime, called on Filipinos to oppose the proposal of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos’ son and namesake.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marcos had sought the changes in textbooks, saying his family did not steal, citing as basis the recent court decisions that dismissed ill-gotten wealth cases against them.

Sins of the father

“This is a clear move at historical revisionism and another desperate attempt by the Marcoses to erase the memory of the horrors of martial law and absolve the sins of their father,” said Tañada.

FEATURED STORIES

He said the young Marcos wanted people to forget the abuses that took place during martial law, including the thousands who were killed and tortured, and the billions of pesos taken from the country’s coffers.

But Filipinos must not allow this to happen and make their voices heard, he said.

“We must all side with and fight for the truth. We must not let the lies being propagated by the Marcoses to prevail,” he said.

Read Next

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ