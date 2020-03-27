Tanduay starts ethyl alcohol production for hospitals

Gerry Tee (3rd from left), chief operating officer of Absolut Distillers Inc. and overall general manager for Distillery Operation of Lucio Tan Group, led the donation of ethyl alcohol disinfectant to different healthcare institutions.

TO help address the alcohol shortage in medical facilities, the Lucio Tan Group’s Tanduay Distillers Inc, together with Absolut Distillers Inc. (ADI), have started the production of ethyl alcohol, which are being distributed to the Department of Health (DoH) and other hospitals.

“The health of our frontliners are essential in our fight against the spread of Covid-19. Tanduay has some of the most modern and the best distilleries in the country. Producing alcohol for disinfection is one way we are doing our part in helping keep our communities safe,” ADI Chief Operating Officer and overall General Manager for distillery operation of the LT Group Gerry Tee said.

Tanduay, as part of the LT Group, donated the first batch of 5,000 4-liter bottles to the DoH and gave another 5,000 bottles to other nongovernment organizations for distribution in medical facilities.

“During these challenging times, it’s important that we step up and help each other. We have transformed our distilleries to produce ethyl alcohol to supply the need of our kababayan. From Luzon, we aim to deliver next to Visayas and Mindanao,” Tee said.