Tanjay City welcomes first BPO firm; hopes to generate employment

DUMAGUETE CITY — Tanjay City in Negros Oriental welcomes its first business process outsourcing (BPO) company which was set to generate jobs for local young professionals.

WrkPod Campus, the first big BPO company in the northern part of Negros Oriental, is ran and owned by the award-winning published Australian entrepreneurs Dale Beaumont and Kody Thompson.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two believed there’s a “bright future” in giving opportunities to the local professionals in Negros Oriental.

“This is far our biggest investment, and we look forward to giving more opportunities to the locals here. We already started hiring individuals and our recruitment is still ongoing” Beaumont told the Inquirer on Wednesday.

FEATURED STORIES

“Anyone can apply as long as they are fit for the jobs. Even if you do not have a college degree, we can still hire you. What we need are individuals who are hungry for opportunities, hungry to grow. We can provide free courses for our employees so they can learn and excel from their respective disciplines.”

RELATED STORY:

BPO firms allowed to keep WFH option

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>