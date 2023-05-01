Tantech Announces Full Year 2022 Financial Results

LISHUI, China, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) (“Tantech” or the “Company”), a clean energy company, today reported its audited financial results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.
|
For the year ended December 31,
|
2022
|
2021
|
Change
|
Revenues
|
$
|
53,490
|
55,264
|
-3.2 %
|
Gross profit
|
10,093
|
10,431
|
-3.2 %
|
Gross Margin
|
18.9 %
|
18.9 %
|
0.0 %
|
Operating expenses
|
5,520
|
18,946
|
-70.9 %
|
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
|
$
|
3,021
|
(8,358)
|
-136.1 %
|
Earnings (loss) from continuing operations per share
|
$
|
3.03
|
(48.35)
|
N/A
- Revenues decreased by approximately $1.8 million, or 3.2%, to approximately $53.5 million in fiscal 2022 from approximately $55.3 million in fiscal 2021. The decreased was mainly attributable to decrease of approximately $4.4 million in revenues from consumer products and decrease of approximately $1.3 million in revenues from EV segment, due to weak consumer market as the result of soft economy, partially offset by increase of approximately $4.0 million in revenues from biodegradable packaging business which we started in fiscal 2022.
- Our gross profit decreased by approximately $0.3 million, or 3.2% to approximately $10.1 million in fiscal 2022 from approximately $10.4 million in fiscal 2021. The gross profit margin were 18.9% in both fiscal 2022 and 2021. On segment basis, gross margins for consumer product segment, EV segment, and biodegradable packaging business were 20.4%, (3.4)% and 2.7%, respectively, in fiscal 2022, compared to 18.7%, 24.2%, and nil, respectively, in fiscal 2021.
- Research and development expenses decreased by approximately $7.8 million, or 97.2%, to approximately $0.2 million in fiscal 2022 from approximately $8.1 million in fiscal 2021. The decrease was primarily due to less R&D activities in connection with our EV segment in fiscal 2022.
- Total operating expenses decreased by approximately $13.4 million, or 70.9%, to approximately $5.5 million in fiscal 2022 from approximately $18.9 million in fiscal 2021, which was mainly due to decrease of approximately $7.8 million in research and development expenses, decrease of approximately $3.8 million in general and administrative expense and decrease of approximately $1.8 million in share-based compensation in fiscal 2022 compared to fiscal 2021.
- Our income before income tax was approximately $5.7 million in fiscal 2022, an increase of approximately $14.0 million compared to loss of approximately $8.3 million in fiscal 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to a decrease of approximately $13.4 million in operating expenses compared to fiscal 2021.
- As of December 31, 2022, we had cash and restricted cash of approximately $19.0 million. Our current assets were approximately $106.8 million and our current liabilities were approximately $13.5 million, which resulted in a current ratio of 7.9:1. Total shareholders’ equity as of December 31, 2022 was approximately $115.9 million.
Mr. Wangfeng Yan, Chief Executive Officer of Tantech, said, “Our revenue is stable at $53.5 million for the full year 2022, and net income attributable to common shareholders is positive at $3 million after losses in the proceeding 3 years. We are very glad to achieve this result given the COVID-19 pandemic and closures in China in 2022.”
“In the meantime, we expanded our business into several sectors and transformed our business to focus more on the specialty electric vehicles (EVs) market. We are building our presence methodically, with our R&D investments and technology advancements more in specialty-use EVs which we believe will be a key long-term growth driver for us, rather than general consumer EV market.” Mr. Wangfeng Yan continued, “in 2022 we also started biodegradable packaging business. This market has been growing rapidly in recent years, driven by increased awareness of environmental issues and the desire to reduce plastic waste. Biodegradable packaging can break down naturally in the environment without leaving behind harmful pollutants or waste.”
Mr. Wangfeng Yan concluded, “In 2022 we had $106.8 million current assets balance with just $13.5 million in current liabilities. There are many opportunities for us to explore and add value for shareholders. With continuing leadership in bamboo charcoal-based products and our unique knowledge in specialty EV segment, we have full confidence in the future development of the Company.”
About Tantech Holdings Ltd
For the last two decades, Tantech has been a leading high-tech enterprise pioneering and specializing in producing, researching and developing products based on bamboo charcoals with a well-established domestic and international sales and distribution network. Tantech expanded into the clean vehicle industry in 2017 through acquiring 70% shares of Shangchi Automobile. In November 2020, Tantech established two additional subsidiaries, Lishui Smart New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd. and Zhejiang Shangchi New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd., to produce and market electric vehicles, including automatic high-speed street sweepers and others. The Company’s subsidiary, First International Commercial Factoring (Shenzhen) Co., LTD, is engaged in commercial factoring for businesses in and related to its supply chain. Tantech has recently expanded its operation into international markets. In May and July 2022, the Company established wholly-owned subsidiaries, EPakia Inc. and EPakia Canada Inc., in the United States and Canada to develop biodegradable packaging business in the North American and other international markets. The Company is fully ISO 90000 and ISO 14000 certified and has received numerous national, provincial and local honors, awards and certifications for its products and scientific research efforts. For more information, please visit: http://ir.tantech.cn.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the sales, plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, product and service demand and acceptance, changes in technology, economic conditions, the impact of competition and pricing, government regulations, and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by or on behalf of the Company, are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as expressly required by applicable laws.
|
Tantech Holdings Ltd and Subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2022
|
2021
|
Assets
|
Current Assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
18,976,684
|
$
|
43,144,049
|
Restricted cash
|
4,827
|
422,832
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
40,174,332
|
44,962,926
|
Financing receivable
|
43,864,192
|
—
|
Inventories, net
|
898,686
|
1,069,698
|
Due a from related party
|
—
|
10,354,051
|
Advances to suppliers, net
|
1,291,998
|
3,420,628
|
Prepaid taxes
|
494,467
|
1,609,466
|
Prepaid expenses and other receivables, net
|
1,051,631
|
824,239
|
Total Current Assets
|
106,756,817
|
105,807,889
|
Other Assets
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
1,656,442
|
2,103,947
|
Intangible assets, net
|
184,822
|
205,971
|
Right of use assets
|
1,417,088
|
313,172
|
Long-term investment
|
24,116,835
|
26,096,079
|
Total Non-current Assets
|
27,375,187
|
28,719,169
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
134,132,004
|
$
|
134,527,058
|
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|
Current Liabilities
|
Short-term bank loans
|
$
|
3,636,591
|
$
|
4,719,552
|
Accounts payable
|
2,118,705
|
1,563,787
|
Due to related parties
|
1,047,512
|
1,847,421
|
Customer deposits
|
1,826,996
|
3,580,622
|
Taxes payable
|
1,251,975
|
823,701
|
Loan payable to third parties
|
—
|
7,002,385
|
Lease liabilities-current
|
161,480
|
115,330
|
Accrued liabilities and other payables
|
3,497,532
|
2,114,258
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
13,540,791
|
21,767,056
|
Due to third parties-long term
|
3,395,861
|
—
|
Lease liabilities-non-current
|
1,259,958
|
223,291
|
Total Liabilities
|
18,196,610
|
21,990,347
|
Stockholders’ Equity
|
Common stock, $0.24 par value, 6,000,000 shares authorized, 1,217,906
|
292,299
|
63,995
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
79,454,309
|
69,566,786
|
Statutory reserves
|
7,490,398
|
6,874,614
|
Retained earnings
|
39,090,079
|
36,684,794
|
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|
(8,242,727)
|
1,071,149
|
Total Stockholders’ Equity attributable to the Company
|
118,084,358
|
114,261,338
|
Noncontrolling interest
|
(2,148,964)
|
(1,724,627)
|
Total Stockholders’ Equity
|
115,935,394
|
112,536,711
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|
$
|
134,132,004
|
$
|
134,527,058
*Retroactively restated for one-for-twenty-four reverse split with effective date of November 9, 2022.
|
Tantech Holdings Ltd and Subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Loss
|
Ended December 31,
|
2022
|
2021
|
Revenues
|
$
|
53,490,294
|
$
|
55,263,673
|
Cost of revenues
|
43,397,756
|
44,832,347
|
Gross Profit
|
10,092,538
|
10,431,326
|
Operating expenses
|
Selling expenses
|
278,013
|
221,364
|
General and administrative expenses
|
5,013,933
|
8,831,407
|
Share based compensation
|
—
|
1,840,000
|
Impairment of goodwill and intangible asset
|
—
|
Research and development expenses
|
227,829
|
8,053,400
|
Total operating expenses
|
5,519,775
|
18,946,171
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
4,572,763
|
(8,514,845)
|
Other income (expenses)
|
Interest income
|
208,142
|
117,735
|
Interest expense
|
(602,037)
|
(740,400)
|
Financing interest income
|
1,400,227
|
—
|
Rental income from related party
|
89,039
|
117,958
|
Gain from sale property to a related party
|
—
|
545,874
|
Other income (loss), net
|
60,031
|
210,176
|
Total other (expenses) income
|
1,155,402
|
251,343
|
Income (loss) before income tax
|
5,728,165
|
(8,263,502)
|
Income tax provision (benefit)
|
3,141,969
|
2,429,480
|
Net income (loss)
|
2,586,196
|
(10,692,982)
|
Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
(434,873)
|
(2,334,853)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders of
|
$
|
3,021,069
|
$
|
(8,358,129)
|
Net income (loss)
|
2,586,196
|
(10,692,982)
|
Other comprehensive income (loss):
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
(9,303,340)
|
2,535,599
|
Comprehensive loss
|
(6,717,144)
|
(8,157,383)
|
Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
(424,337)
|
(2,363,473)
|
Comprehensive loss attributable to common stockholders
|
$
|
(6,292,807)
|
$
|
(5,793,910)
|
Earnings (loss) per share – Basic and Diluted*
|
Basic
|
$
|
3.03
|
$
|
(48.35)
|
Diluted
|
$
|
3.00
|
$
|
(48.35)
|
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
|
Basic
|
996,934
|
172,864
|
Diluted
|
1,006,169
|
172,864
*Retroactively restated for one-for-twenty-four reverse split with effective date of November 9, 2022.
|
Tantech Holdings Ltd and Subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
Ended December 31,
|
2022
|
2021
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
2,586,196
|
$
|
(10,692,982
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash
provided by operating activities:
|
Allowance (reversal of) for doubtful accounts – accounts
|
738,922
|
(52,789
|
)
|
Allowance for (reversal of) doubtful accounts – advance to
|
49,038
|
(142,799
|
)
|
Write off manufacturing rebate receivable
|
—
|
5,819,059
|
Reversal of for doubtful accounts – other receivables
|
—
|
—
|
Share based compensation
|
—
|
1,840,000
|
Inventory reserve
|
51,676
|
359,501
|
Impairment of goodwill and intangible asset
|
—
|
—
|
Decrease in deferred tax liability
|
—
|
—
|
Depreciation expense
|
344,852
|
444,462
|
Amortization of intangible asset
|
8,356
|
472,140
|
Amortization of right of use assets
|
347,127
|
44,964
|
(Gain) Loss from disposal of property, plant and equipment
|
(6,291
|
)
|
(545,844
|
)
|
Issuance of common stock for service
|
—
|
—
|
Contingent liability
|
—
|
535,389
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
Accounts receivable – non-related party
|
673,738
|
(9,573,463
|
)
|
Advances to suppliers
|
1,885,042
|
3,694,066
|
Advances to suppliers – related party
|
—
|
1,550,000
|
Inventory
|
43,811
|
(737,552
|
)
|
Prepaid expenses and other receivables
|
(296,077
|
)
|
(768,288
|
)
|
Manufacturing rebate receivable
|
—
|
—
|
Accounts payable
|
671,669
|
(16,266
|
)
|
Accrued liabilities and other payables
|
1,560,046
|
(323,441
|
)
|
Customer deposits
|
(1,518,851
|
)
|
318,875
|
Lease liabilities
|
(366,772
|
)
|
(19,824
|
)
|
Taxes payable
|
1,520,519
|
(295,666
|
)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
8,293,001
|
(8,090,458
|
)
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
|
(79,273
|
)
|
(220,308
|
)
|
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
|
35,792
|
748,612
|
Additions to intangible assets
|
(2,692
|
)
|
(4,220
|
)
|
Financing receivable
|
(44,953,234
|
)
|
—
|
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
|
(44,999,407
|
)
|
524,084
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
(Repayment of) proceeds from (repayment of) loans from
|
—
|
6,917,589
|
Repayment of loans from third parties
|
(3,151,786
|
)
|
(310,000
|
)
|
Bank acceptance notes payable, net of repayment
|
—
|
(1,772,550
|
)
|
Cancellation of common stock due to reverse split
|
(4,573
|
)
|
—
|
Proceeds from bank loans
|
3,875,478
|
7,774,800
|
Repayment of bank loans
|
(4,618,488
|
)
|
(8,738,900
|
)
|
Proceeds from (repayment of) loans from related parties,
|
9,071,272
|
(10,428,196
|
)
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock and warrants
|
10,120,400
|
19,362,706
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
15,292,303
|
12,805,449
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, restricted cash and cash
|
(3,171,267
|
)
|
988,502
|
Net (decrease) increase in cash, restricted cash and cash
|
(24,585,370
|
)
|
6,227,577
|
Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
|
43,566,881
|
37,339,304
|
Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of year
|
$
|
18,981,511
|
$
|
43,566,881
|
Supplemental disclosure information:
|
Income taxes paid
|
$
|
2,590,282
|
$
|
2,278,134
|
Interest paid
|
$
|
474,579
|
$
|
265,248
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
