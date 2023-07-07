TAPE Inc’s Eat Bulaga is Only Until the End of July – Cristy Fermin

Cristy Fermin Reveals the Eat Bulaga of TAPE Inc Will End This July

Veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin revealed that the noontime show Eat Bulaga of Television and Production Exponents Inc (TAPE) will allegedly end this July.

The legendary showbiz critic Cirsty Fermin stated on his show “Cristy Ferminute” that the longest-running noontime show is coming to an end. Cristy revealed that the Jalosjos’ noontime show will only run until July.

“Gaano po katotoo na hanggang katapusan na lang po ng Hulyo ang inyong programang ito, ang hindi lehitimong ‘Eat Bulaga’?” Cristy asked.

“Jusko wala ng commercial, wala pang sponsor. So paano nga tatagal ang programa kung salat sa ganon?” Romel Chika replied.

According to Fermin, the Jalosjos are also businessmen, thus it is doubtful that this will cause their companies to lose money. “Kapag alam mo na ‘yung sinusugal mo sa isang negosyo ay hindi compensated ng pumapasok, isasakripisyo mo ‘yan eh. Doon ka sa kumikita,” she said.

“Walang negosyante na nagnegosyo para lang magpatalo,” she added in her program.

Meanwhile, TAPE Inc’s lawyer denied that the Eat Bulaga show would only be available till the end of July 2023. According to the report, Atty Abraham-Garduque stated that such a rumor is false because viewers continue to love the said noontime show.

READ ALSO: Ricci Rivero Reveals His Parents Got Bashed: “Ang anak niyo cheater!”

What are your thoughts on this article? Just feel free to leave your reactions in the comment section.

Thank you for taking the time to read this. We aim to give the freshest and in-demand content to our visitors. Come back next time at NewsFeed for more updated news.