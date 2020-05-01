Tarena International, Inc. Announces Unaudited First Half Fiscal Year 2019 Results

BEIJING, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) (“Tarena” or the “Company”), a leading provider of professional education services in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

First Half Fiscal Year 2019 Highlights

Net revenues increased by 3.3% year-over-year to RMB882 . 6 million ( US$128.6 million ), from RMB854.2 million in the same period in 2018.

Gross profit decreased by 30.4% year-over-year to RMB312.8 million ( US$45.6 million ), from RMB449.2 million in the same period in 2018.

Operating loss was RMB646.9 million ( US$94.2 million ), compared to an operating loss of RMB345.9 million in the same period in 2018.

Net loss was RMB625.1 million ( US$91.1 million ), compared to a net loss of RMB338.0 million in the same period in 2018.

Basic and diluted loss per American Depositary Share (“ADS”) was RMB11.36 (US$1.65) .

Cash, cash equivalents, time deposits, including current and non-current, and restricted cash totaled RMB728.7 million ( US$106.1 million ) as of June 30, 2019 , compared to a balance of RMB704.8 million as of December 31, 2018 .

Deferred revenue totaled RMB1,398.4 million ( US$203.7 million ) as of June 30, 2019 , compared to a balance of RMB830.0 million as of December 31, 2018 , representing an increase of 68.5%.

Total student enrollments in adult education in the first half of 2019 decreased by 4.8% year-over-year to approximately 62,900.

Total number of learning centers in adult education decreased to 142 as of June 30, 2019 , from 180 as of December 31, 2018 .

Total student enrollments in K-12 education in the first half of 2019 increased by 214.0% year-over-year to approximately 58,400.

Total number of learning centers in K-12 education increased to 177 as of June 30, 2019 , from 148 as of December 31, 2018 .

The Company’s Interim Financial Statements are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, the Interim Financial Statements have not been audited or reviewed by the Company’s independent registered accounting firm.

About Tarena International, Inc.

Tarena is a leading provider of professional education services in China. Through its innovative education platform combining live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules, Tarena offers professional education courses in IT and non-IT subjects. Tarena also offers K-12 education programs. Its professional education courses provide students with practical skills to prepare them for jobs in industries with significant growth potential and strong hiring demand.

TARENA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data and per share data) As of June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Unaudited RMB RMB ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 569,498 530,984 Time deposits 158,660 158,585 Restricted cash – 14,700 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 36,217 39,901 Amounts due from a related party 16,448 9,938 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 201,992 171,466 Total current assets 982,815 925,574 Time deposits-non current 523 517 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts-non current 19,357 12,157 Amounts due from a related party 6,500 6,500 Property and equipment, net 594,553 626,068 Intangible assets, net 21,157 19,046 Goodwill 52,782 52,782 Right-of-use assets 617,356 – Long-term investments 69,651 59,651 Deferred income tax assets 66,811 53,752 Other non-current assets 114,350 122,000 Total assets 2,545,855 1,878,047 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term bank loan – 13,726 Accounts payable 48,741 18,529 Amounts due to related parties – 872 Income taxes payable 66,644 71,847 Deferred revenue 1,398,388 830,019 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 448,004 365,428 Operating lease liabilities – current 301,166 – Total current liabilities 2,262,943 1,300,421 Operating lease liabilities – non-current 296,262 – Other non-current liabilities 5,825 5,983 Total liabilities 2,565,030 1,306,404 Commitments and contingencies — — Shareholders’ equity: Class A ordinary shares 331 331 Class B ordinary shares 74 74 Treasury stock (457,169) (457,169) Additional paid-in capital 1,247,392 1,222,072 Accumulated other comprehensive income 58,745 50,472 Accumulated deficit (867,217) (243,162) Total equity attributable to Tarena International, Inc. (17,844) 572,618 Non-controlling interest (1,331) (975) Total liabilities and equity 2,545,855 1,878,047

TARENA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (in thousands, except share data and per share data) For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 Unaudited Unaudited RMB RMB Net revenues 882,613 854,182 Cost of revenues (569,851) (404,978) Gross profit 312,762 449,204 Selling and marketing expenses (576,038) (467,489) General and administrative expenses (294,670) (244,594) Research and development expenses (88,952) (83,003) Operating loss (646,898) (345,882) Interest income 9,427 14,949 Other (loss) income (483) 707 Foreign currency exchange income 1,106 1,032 Loss before income taxes (636,848) (329,194) Income tax benefit (expense) 11,737 (8,835) Net loss (625,111) (338,029) Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (1,056) (782) Net loss attributable to Class A and Class B ordinary shareholders (624,055) (337,247) Net loss per Class A and Class B ordinary share: Basic (11.36) (5.99) Diluted (11.36) (5.99) Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares outstanding: Basic 54,929,910 56,277,694 Diluted 54,929,910 56,277,694 Net loss (625,111) (338,029) Other comprehensive income Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil income taxes 8,273 14,415 Comprehensive loss (616,838) (323,614)

