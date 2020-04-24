Tarena Plans to File Fiscal Year 2018 Annual Report on Form 20-F on April 24, 2020

BEIJING, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) (“Tarena” or the “Company”), a leading provider of professional education services in China today announced that it plans to file its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 24, 2020.

About Tarena International, Inc.

Tarena is a leading provider of professional education services in China. Through its innovative education platform combining live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules, Tarena offers professional education courses in IT and non-IT subjects. Its professional education courses provide students with practical skills to prepare them for jobs in industries with significant growth potential and strong hiring demand. Tarena also offers K-12 education programs, including computer coding and robotics programming courses, etc, targeting students aged between three and eighteen.

Safe Harbor Statement

