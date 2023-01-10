Tarena to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

BEIJING, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Tarena International, Inc. (Nasdaq: TEDU) (“Tarena” or the “Company”), a leading provider of IT professional education and IT-focused supplementary STEAM education services in China, announced that the Company will present at the following conference in January 2023:

Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Investor Conference on January 19, 2023, at 08:30 a.m. Eastern Time (09:30 p.m. Beijing Time).

Ms. Ping Wei, Tarena’s chief financial officer, will also host virtual one-on-one or group meetings for investors and analyst during the conference. There will be a presentation on the Company’s recent financial and business highlights, followed by a question-and-answer session.

To register for the Sidoti conference, please visit https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_F2_miIqnSQWdbBETN-vwBg.

About Tarena International, Inc.

Tarena is a leading provider of IT professional education and IT-focused supplementary STEAM education services in China. Through its innovative education platform combining live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules, Tarena offers professional education courses in IT and non-IT subjects. Its professional education courses provide students with practical skills to prepare them for jobs in industries with significant growth potential and strong hiring demand. Tarena also offers IT-focused supplementary STEAM education programs, including computer coding and robotics programming courses, etc., targeting students aged between three and eighteen. Aiming to encourage “code to learn,” Tarena embraces the latest trends in quality education and technology to develop children’s logical thinking and learning abilities while allowing them to discover their interests and potential.

