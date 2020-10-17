Tarlac artist sells paintings to connect teachers, students to internet

SAN ANTONIO, ZAMBALES – A Tarlac artist has been selling her artworks to raise money for students and teachers who have no access to the internet.

Maria Adelaida Calayag, 23, has so far raised P9,000, after selling four of her paintings, among them the ‘La Pieta,’ which was inspired by the famous sculpture of Renaissance artist Michaelangelo.

She said the money from the sale of her artworks will be used for the Internet / wifi access of students in Barangays Balanti, San Luis, San Jose de Urquico and San Pablo which are near the Caritas Tarlac Mission Center.

“They would need to pay P3,000 each month, so unless they won’t need upgrades, the amount is sufficient for three months of internet,” Calayag, said, since students need Internet access amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Most of Calayag’s works are priced between P2,000-P3,000, but ‘La Pieta’ sold for P5,000.

One of the religious portraits called ‘Holy Rosary Parish or Pisambang Maragul sa Angeles, Pampanga’ was not yet complete when a collector purchased it, said Calayag, who is also Inquirer’s Tarlac correspondent.

Calayag is also a technical staff member of the Tarlac State University.

Portraits of Mother Teresa, Padre Pio, the Passion of Jesus Christ and St. Therese of Lisieux are still available for collectors or donors willing to help the pupils.

