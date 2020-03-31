Tarlac City cops waive share in relief goods

Trending Now

Tarlac policemen tie white ribbons at their homes to signify that they want their relief goods be distributed to the needy. Photo contributed by PMaj Jim Tayag

TARLAC CITY –– Policemen residing in the Pulis Kalinga Village at Camp Macabulos tied white ribbons around their gates on Tuesday (March 31) to signify that they have waived their share in relief goods being provided by the city government.

The White Ribbon campaign was initiated by Central Luzon police director Brig. Gen. Rhoedel Sermonia, and was launched simultaneously in various communities of Tarlac province.

“Our policemen began tying white ribbons at their front doors or gates to try and encourage neighbors who do not need relief to have their share be distributed instead to the needy,” said Police Major Jim Tayag, acting chief of the Police Community Affairs and Development Branch.

Thirty houses now bear the white symbols.

