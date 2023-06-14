Tarlac cops tap NGOs in anti-crime drive

MABALACAT CITY, Pampanga — The Tarlac police office has tapped several non-government organizations and individuals in the province for support in its anti-crime campaign.

On Tuesday, June 13, the Santa Ignacia town police held a dialogue with and asked the People’s Coalition Against Crime and Corruption to become force multipliers in their peace and order programs and projects.

The Tarlac police’s 1st provincial mobile force company conducted on the same date a lecture on drug awareness, anti-violence against women and children, school bullying, hazing, and anti-terrorism to dozens of individuals in Victoria town.

The lecture aimed to educate ordinary folk and sought their help in reporting illegal activities to the police.

On Monday, the Tarlac City police signed a memorandum of agreement with the Prime Reformed Fraternal Guardians Inc., which pledged to provide support in preserving peace and order.

Colonel Erwin Sanque, provincial police director, said similar activities had been and would be conducted in Tarlac.

Between June 5 and 11, the Tarlac police arrested 83 people, he disclosed.

Of these, 23 were engaged in illegal gambling, 14 caught for peddling illegal drugs, 30 with arrest warrants for various crimes, and 16 others during distress calls.

Sanque said some successful anti-crime operations were done with the help of NGOs and concerned citizens. INQ

