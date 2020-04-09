Tash Sultana Has Returned With New Single ‘Pretty Lady’

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on April 9, 2020

Tash Sultana has shared a collaborative video for new single ‘Pretty Lady’ after premiering the track on triple j this morning.

Sultana teased the new track on Instagram earlier this week, revealing that it’s the first track off their forthcoming second album, and that some longtime fans “may remember it from back in [their] busking days.”

Sultana co-wrote the song with Matt Corby and Dunn Hume in Sultana’s studio. “I used to loop it and just free style to it when I was busking years ago but I always got stuck on the same parts,” said Sultana.

“I put the song in a box at the back of my mind and revisited it in November 2019. I had Dann Hume and Matt Corby spend some time in my studio and that’s when I decided to show them this song. It’s my first song I’ve collaborated with other players on.”

Unable to make a traditional clip to go along with the new track due to the outbreak of coronavirus, Sultana got creative and sought out friends, family and fans to film themselves dancing along to the song while self-isolating (there’s also a lot of very cute dogs.)

Sultana’s debut album Flow State was released back in 2018, but they’ve kept pretty busy since. Last year saw the release of single ‘Can’t Buy Happiness’, plus a pair of collabs in ‘Talk It Out’ with Matt Corby and ‘Daydreaming’ with Milky Chance.

Watch the video for ‘Pretty Lady’ below.