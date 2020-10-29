Tash Sultana Shares New Single ‘Willow Tree’ Featuring Jerome Farah, Announces Album Release Date

Tash Sultana has been gearing up to release sophomore album Terra Firma for some time, releasing singles like ‘Pretty Lady’ and ‘Beyond the Pine’.

Now we know when we’ll finally get to hear the much-anticipated album in full. The follow-up to Sultana’s 2018 debut Dream State is set to arrive Friday, 19th February 2021 through their own Lonely Lands Records (via Sony).

In a statement, Sultana commented, “I didn’t realise that I needed to create a space and home for myself to feel like a person again.”

“I just went inward and found a really peaceful place and wrote an album, and I feel really happy with it. It’s Aretha Franklin meets Bon Iver meets John Mayer meets whatever.”

To coincide with the announcement, Sultana has shared new single ‘Willow Tree’. It features emerging songwriter Jerome Farah, who stunned earlier this year with debut single ‘I Can’t Breathe’ and its follow-up, ‘Mikey Might’.

Stream ‘Willow Tree’ below. Pre-orders for Terra Firma are available here.

