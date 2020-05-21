Tash Sultana Shares Unreleased Song On Instagram

New Music Friday has come early, with Tash Sultana joining a stack of acts sharing new tunes today by performing an unreleased tune on her Instagram.

The as-yet-untitled song features Sultana’s stunning vocal range, as she performs the stripped-back effort with only a guitar and her voice. The tune builds and falls, with plenty of that classic multi-note melismatic singing we’ve come to love from the singer-songwriter.

The upload came with the following caption (which are also lyrics that Sultana can be heard repeating throughout the song), “If looks could kill I’d be dead, take up the right side of the bed.”

In all likelihood, it’s another teaser from Tash Sultana’s forthcoming second album, following the official release of her collaboration with Matt Corby titled ‘Pretty Lady’ last month.

Sultana put out her debut album Flow State in 2018, and since then she’s dropped singles including ‘Can’t Buy Happiness’, Corby team-up ‘Talk It Out’ and Milky Chance collab ‘Daydreaming’, but earlier in 2020 she confirmed that none of those singles would feature on her next album.

This year should have seen Sultana debut her new live show (featuring a full band), but instead she’s been focussing on new music, and to be honest we’re not complaining.

Last week she shared her lockdown playlist for Apple Music’s At Home series. “This playlist is an insight into what I’ve been connecting with while in lockdown and includes some of my favourite songs,” she said.

Check out At Home With Tash Sultana here, and watch her new unnamed song below: