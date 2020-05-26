Task force needs authentic leadership

First word

THE coronavirus pandemic has unraveled, in a big way, the dysfunctions and limitations of the Duterte government’s approach to the Covid-19 health emergency, which relies chiefly on the policy advice of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID).

The Duterte administration simply adopted the policy approach of its predecessor, the Benigno Aquino 3rd government, which issued Executive Order (EO) 168, “creating the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases in the Philippines.”

Both the government and the public have treated the task force as though it were a regular agency of the government, created by an act of Congress and endowed with a regular complement of staff, office and budget to discharge its functions. The IATF-EID was thought to be our counterpart to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and similar agencies in Japan, Germany and other countries.

The IATF-EID is not that, however. It has tasks to fill, but it does not have the means and the resources to implement projects or programs.

The task force was cobbled together out of seven executive departments.

With respect to funding, the EO provides: “The member-agencies of the Task Force are authorized to charge against their current appropriations such amounts as may be necessary for the implementation of this order. Subsequent funding requirements shall be incorporated in the annual budget proposals of the respective member-agencies through the General Appropriations Act. Additional funds and possible fund sources as may be necessary for the implementation of this order shall be identified and provided for by the Department of Budget and Management.”

Did we elect IATF-EID to rule us?

It is this loosely organized unit that wields so much power over our lives and our economy today, decides what areas to lock down, decides what industries or businesses can operate, and decides what strictures to levy on the citizen’s rights and freedoms.

When, I want to ask, did we elect the IATF-EID to perform these lofty functions and powers over us? In what balloting did we agree to surrender our rights to this task force?

But even in electing the president and Congress, we do no such thing. Indeed, the instruction of our Constitution to us is to guard our rights closely, lest a tyrant take them away.

Of course, we recognize that the IATF-EID has to serve its mission while the nation is living through a national emergency. This is a time of crisis and great urgency. And decisive action must be taken by the government.

Task force in presidential system

To better comprehend the work of the IATF-EID, I think it’s important to recall the role of a task force in our presidential system of government.

To perform his work as chief executive and commander in chief, the president of the Philippines, like the president of the US, is empowered to organize his presidential staff, and organize councils, commissions and task forces in order to secure policy advice and expert counsel that can help him meet his policy agenda.

Councils are part of the working staff of the president. Among these are the National Security Council, council of economic advisers, and other councils that assist the president in the policy process.

During their time, US presidents John F. Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson used for gathering policy advice the mechanism of the task force, which by definition is a group consisting of experts, from inside and outside the government.

Before his inauguration, Kennedy appointed several task forces to advise him on the major issues and problems his new administration would be facing. The reports of these task forces provided the basis of Kennedy’s New Frontier program.

Similarly, President Johnson appointed task forces with the specific mission of developing a distinctive program for his administration. Task forces furnished much of the substance of his Great Society program.

Other US presidents made little use of task forces, and turned instead to more formal advisory bodies, such as commissions and White House conferences.

Task forces vs coronavirus

In addressing the current coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump has turned to the White House Coronavirus Task Force, Department of State task force that “coordinates and oversees the administration’s efforts to monitor, prevent, contain and mitigate the spread” of Covid-19.

The task force was established on Jan. 29, 2020. On Feb. 26, 2020, US Vice President Mike Pence was named to chair the task force and Deborah Birx was named the response coordinator. Other members have been added since the initial appointments.

The most consequential appointment was that of Dr. Anthony Fauci, a highly respected infectious disease expert in the US.

Doctors Fauci and Birx have provided the key advice and proposals that have become the hallmark of Trump’s response to the pandemic and shaped the current situation in the US, which now features the lifting of the economic shutdown and herald the reopening of the US economy.

The Philippines’ draconian master

In the Philippines, the IATF-EID has indisputably played the major role in our government’s response to the pandemic.

The draconian measures to quarantine whole segments of the population and lock down the economy are mainly the task force’s doing. It recommended, and Duterte promptly agreed.

The same thing happened with the repeated extension of the enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila, which has gifted the country with the longest lockdown in the world.

The biggest drawback of the IATF-EID is its checkered composition, and the poor organization of its work.

The task force has many recycled military men in key positions, but it does not have a single epidemiologist to make heads or tails of the virus. Economic ministers were curiously left out in Aquino’s executive order.

One reader sent me the following information by email:

“For your information (TIP), there are 3 consultant doctors in the IATF-EID, particularly in NTF (National Task Force) for Covid under Secretary Galvez, but you are correct, none of them is an epidemiologist. They also do not have or have minimal actual fieldwork experience but can only be considered desk warriors (one was a top manager of big pharma). That is why pandemonium broke out last Monday due to the unimplementable MECQ (modified enhanced community quarantine) guidelines of IATF as recommended by their consultants playing politics.

“This is also the reason UP (University of the Philippines has questioned the DoH (Department of Health) raw data as defective (which is the responsibility of the consultants to check data integrity as they present to IATF) and even Secretary [Francisco] Duque [3rd] became confused about the second wave.”

Team leader is the key

US presidents form task forces to study problems and issues and give the president policy advice.

Their main function is to build support among experts, political leaders and relevant interests for presidential leadership to deal with the problems at issue.

By definition, a task force is a unit or formation established to work on a single defined task or activity.

It was originally introduced by the US Navy. The term caught on for general usage and is a standard part of NATO terminology. Many non-military organizations now create “task forces” or task groups for temporary activities that might have once been performed by ad hoc committees.

A task force can be assembled using ships from different divisions and squadrons, without requiring a formal and permanent fleet reorganization, and can be easily dissolved following completion of the operational task. The task force concept worked very well, and by the end of World War 2 about 100 task forces had been created in the US Navy alone.

In the US Navy, task forces are generally temporary organizations composed of particular ships, aircraft, submarines, military land forces, or shore service units, assigned to fulfill certain missions. The emphasis is placed on the individual commander of the unit.

The IATF-EID has as its chairman the Health secretary of the Philippine government for the obvious reason that the department must provide the expertise and professional manpower to effectively fight off a virus.

Traditionally, the team leader is everything in an authentic US Navy task force. Alas, Secretary Duque as IATF-EID chairman has hardly been this kind of leader to our premier fighting unit against Covid-19.

