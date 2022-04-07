Tasman Keith And Genesis Owusu Flex On New Collab ‘Cheque’

Tasman Keith has shared new single ‘Cheque’, a collaboration with Genesis Owusu lifted from Keith’s forthcoming debut album A Colour Undone.

Following on from previous singles ‘5FT Freestyle’ and ‘Love Too Soon’ earlier this year, ‘Cheque’ sees Keith delivering incendiary bars above trappy electronic percussion and rumbling sub basses. Owusu maintains a similar energy throughout, with a blistering, rapid-fire guest verse.

In a statement, Keith explained that ‘Cheque’ was a continuation of the character introduced in ‘5FT Freestyle’. “Split into two parts, the abrasive ego and the controlled version of that ego,” Keith says.

“Lyrically it’s just having something to say over some crazy production. I called Genesis and told him I had a joint for him to talk his shit on… a few weeks later he rolled through and locked in the verse.”

Of his contribution, Owusu added: “Tasman specifically told me to flex. Talk that talk. The weirdo shit is cool but it’s time to rap.”

‘Cheque’ arrives alongside a video directed by Zain Ayub that opens with Keith’s alter-ego being buried alive, before both he and Owusu spend the second half of the video thoroughly flexing. Watch that below.

A Colour Undone is set to arrive Friday, 8th July via AWAL.

