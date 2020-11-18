Trending Now

Tassie Punks Luca Brasi Announce New Album ‘Everything Is Tenuous’, Share New Single

Music
Tasmanian punks Luca Brasi have announced fifth studio album Everything Is Tenuous will arrive February 2021.

To coincide, they’ve shared a cathartic, reflective new single titled ‘Every Time You’re Here (I’m Gone)’ alongside a stripped-down video that sees the four-piece performing the song.

Everything Is Tenuous will follow up the band’s 2018 album Stay. In addition to ‘Every Time You’re Here (I’m Gone)’, the album will also include previously-released singles ‘This Selfish Love’, ‘Dying to Feel Alive’ and ‘Tangled; Content’.

“A lot of the record is about the fragility of life, I’ve been thinking about how a lot of things stay, a lot change, and a lot just completely disappear,” commented frontman Tyler Richardson explained in a statement.

“I don’t necessarily think any of the above is bad, there’s zero you can do to change it, but all the same, it’s on my brain a lot. Everything really is tenuous and sometimes a lifetime feels like a lifetime, sometimes a lifetime feels like a second.”

Watch the video for ‘Every Time You’re Here (I’m Gone)’ below. Everything Is Tenuous is set to be released Friday, 12th February – pre-orders are available now.

