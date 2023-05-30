“Tastes of Macau, Artisans of Flavor” Deciphering Galaxy Macau’s Culinary Mysteries

A Journey into the Artisan Secrets Behind Exquisite Dishes

MACAU, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Galaxy Macau Integrated Resorts collaborates with Macau SAR Government to promote the unique “Travel + Gastronomy” concept, seamlessly blending world-class leisure activities and eclectic dining options for our esteemed guests. With the invaluable support of the Macao Government Tourism Office, Galaxy Macau™ is committed to reinforcing Macau’s globally-recognized identity as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy.



Jackie Ho, Chinese Executive Chef at The Ritz-Carlton, Macau

In line with this esteemed recognition, Galaxy Macau takes pride in launching the “Tastes of Macau, Artisans of Flavor” campaign. The overwhelming response to this culinary extravaganza has led Galaxy Macau to extend exclusive dining privileges and an array of additional benefits, ensuring our distinguished guests an unforgettable and unparalleled experience.

The “Tastes of Macau, Artisans of Flavor” series takes you on a captivating culinary adventure, offering a behind-the-scenes look into the world-class kitchens of Galaxy Macau. These captivating short films not only celebrate Macau as the “Creative City of Gastronomy” but also redefine Galaxy Macau’s brand image from a fresh perspective. Join us as we unveil the magic and personal narratives that drive the culinary masterpieces of our resort’s esteemed master chefs.

Embark on a voyage into the realm of Cantonese cuisine at Lai Heen with The Ritz-Carlton, Macau’s Chinese Executive Chef Jackie Ho Hon-sing. With over four decades of culinary experience, Chef Ho boasts a stellar reputation of honouring the traditional roots of Cantonese cuisine while exploring innovative dining experiences, leading the team in achieving one Michelin Star for seven consecutive years and once again recognized as Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Restaurant in 2023.

Continue your journey at Michelin Selected Restaurants Terrazza Italian Restaurant, where Chef de Cuisine Luca Signoretti paints a gastronomic portrait of his rustic Italian heritage. Through his authentic and traditional dishes, Chef Signoretti shares the tale of his lineage, tracing back to hunters and farmers, and offering guests a truly immersive Italian dining experience.

As the exploration unfolds, we invite you to CHA BEI, where Pastry Chef Jacky Yang showcases his remarkable talent in translating the season’s palate into stunning and deliciously healthy creations. Prepare to be amazed as Chef Yang’s culinary creations tantalize your taste buds and ignite your senses.

Meanwhile, the campaign also includes food and wine recommendations to enhance the dining experience. One Michelin Star for eight consecutive years and 2023 Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Restaurant, 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA delivers three iconic cuisines Red Tuna, MAYURA Beef Duo and Tiramisù to tickle your taste bud. Our Chief Sommelier of Galaxy Macau, Han Yew Kong, recommends a signature French Champagne NV Larmandier Bernier, Latitude Blanc de Blancs Extra Brut for the “Tastes of Macau, Artisans of Flavor” campaign at the Terrazza Italian Restaurant. Our Head Bartender of The Macallan Whisky Bar & Lounge, Shobit Shetty, presents you the classic cocktail Old Fashion. Explore our master chef fascinating cuisines and their favourite dishes now.

Galaxy Macau also announces an extension of exclusive dining privileges to our distinguished guests enjoying the delicacies crafted by our Artisans. From now until June 18, use Visa card to enjoy up to MOP400 instant rebate and a complimentary beverage when you savor the “Tastes of Macau, Artisans of Flavor” menus at Michelin two stars Hunan and Sichuan Restaurant Feng Wei Ju of StarWorld Hotel, authentic Japanese fine dining restaurant Yamazato, Bei Shan Lou, Michelin Selected Restaurants Terrazza Italian Restaurant and CHA BEI of Galaxy Macau. You can also earn Galaxy Rewards Points when you use an ICBC Galaxy Macau Visa Card!

As the “Tastes of Macau, Artisans of Flavor” series unfolds, Galaxy Macau invites guests to partake in every story, every bite, and every moment that brings its master chefs’ visions to life. This series is a celebration of Macau’s diverse and vibrant culinary scene.

The latest videos of the “Tastes of Macau, Artisans of Flavor” have been launched on https://www.galaxymacau.com/dining/artisans-of-flavor/.

Visa Card Exclusive Feng Wei Ju

Michelin Degustation Menu

(Original Price: MOP988+ per

person) MOP 200 Instant Rebate & one glass of Sommelier’s

Recommended Red or White Wine (original price

MOP150+) Book Now: +853 8290 8668 Yamazato

Kaiseki Menu

(Original Price: from

MOP1,380+ per person) MOP 200 Instant Rebate & one glass of Selected Sake

(original price MOP180+) Book Now: +853 8883 5127 Terrazza Italian Restaurant

Italian Degustation Menu

(Original Price: from

MOP1,388+ per person) MOP 400 Instant Rebate & one glass of Special Cocktail

(original price MOP108+) Book Now: +853 8883 2221 Bei Shan Lou

Authentic Shandong &

Dongbei Set Menu for 4 persons

(Original Price: MOP1,888) MOP 300 Instant Rebate & four glasses of Fresh Corn

Juice (Original price MOP140+) Book Now: +853 8883 2221 CHA BEI

Afternoon Sweet Delights

(Original Price: from MOP138+

per person) MOP 30 Instant Rebate & one Macaroon (original price

MOP20+) Book Now: +853 8883 2221

* Offer is available on a first-come-first-served basis. Guests must book in advance to enjoy this offer.

For more high-resolution images, please download from the following link:

https://www.galaxymacaulibrary.com/gallery/F-B-Video-Series-Batch-2-3/G0000fQC3cPqhEQg

Password: galaxy

About Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort

Galaxy Macau™, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the “Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World”. Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million square metres of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Six award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 4,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world’s longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575 metres, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5 metres high and 150-meter pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.

As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies; Galaxy Promenade is the hottest shopping destination featuring the latest in fashion and curated experiences in Macau. Spanning over 100,000 square meters, luxury flagship stores, lifestyle boutiques and our selection of labels are among the more than 200 world-renowned brands for a world-class shopping journey; Galaxy Cinemas, a 10-theatre 3D Cineplex boasting 4K laser projection; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai’s golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalized. For Authentic Macau Flavours & Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 40 different Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at its Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events. Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff.

Galaxy Macau is set to begin a new chapter, with the opening of two world-class luxury hotels – Raffles at Galaxy Macau and Andaz Macau. Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group’s ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000 sqm of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.

For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com , www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.