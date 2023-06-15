– Key opinion leaders and influencers from Asia took part in a treasure hunt-style shopping competition to mark the opening of Thailand’s much anticipated annual shopping season.

BANGKOK, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) staged the “Shopping Challenge” to mark the opening of the much-anticipated Amazing Thailand Grand Sale 2023. The activity saw 12 teams made up of key opinion leaders (KOLs) and influencers from mainland China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan compete for a special prize by racing around Bangkok’s most famous malls to find great bargains.



TAT Kicks Off ‘Shopping Challenge’ to Promotes ‘Amazing Thailand Grand Sale 2023’

Each team was given 10,000 Baht and the task of live streaming while hunting within two hours for the best products at great bargains at the MBK Centre, CentralWorld, Siam Discovery, Gaysorn Village, EmQuartier, and Terminal 21 – all located along the BTS Skytrain Sukhumvit Line. TAT awarded a 100,000 Baht prize for the winning teams.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said “The Shopping Challenge is a fitting introduction to the Amazing Thailand Grand Sale, which has been instrumental in reinforcing Thailand’s long-standing positioning as one of the world’s top six popular shopping destinations. We look forward to welcoming the world to this year’s sale to find great bargains on a variety of goods as well as great savings on tourism products, such as accommodation, health and wellness, and travel experiences.”

The Amazing Thailand Grand Sale 2023 with the concept of ‘Hunting Season’ will be held from 15 June to 15 August in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Udon Thani, Chon Buri (Pattaya), and Songkhla (Hat Yai) offering more than 10,000 shopping deals at over 10,000 participating stores.

As well as special deals and up to 80% discounts at major department stores, airlines, hotels, spas, and shopping platforms, there are privileges for foreign and Thai tourists under the ‘3 Get’ campaign.

Get Treasures: For every 500 Baht spent at participating stores, shoppers can get the chance to win weekly prizes, such as a five-star accommodation package, gold ornaments, iPhone 14, round-trip domestic air tickets, and more. There are a total of 200 prizes worth more than 2.5 million Baht.

Get Thai Craft: For foreign tourists when spending at least 5,000 Baht at the stores displaying the VAT Refund for Tourists sign, TAT is giving away 20,000 Thai craft souvenirs from five local communities. Tourists can get the souvenirs at the VAT Refund counters at six international airports – Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, U-Tapao-Rayong-Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Phuket, and Hat Yai.

Get Im Jai: For tourists when spending at least 3,000 Baht at participating stores in all six locations, TAT is giving away 10,000 shopping bags with a chic print created by Artstory By AutisticThai, a social business for children with special needs and people with autism.

Other sale promotions include the TikTok Creators Challenge, See Post Get Code, LIVE Flash Sale, and Pay Day (8.8) via online platforms and Troop giving-away activity at six locations.

This project was held in collaboration with the Revenue Department and others key partners in various sectors. The partners included department stores: Asset World Corporation, Big C, Central Group, Diana Hat Yai, Gaysorn Village, Jungcylon Phuket, King Power, Lotus’s, Maya Chiang Mai, MBK Group, Siam Piwat, Terminal 21, The Mall Group, UD town Udon Thani and, Odean Hat Yai. The airline and car rental: Thai Airasia, Bangkok Airways, Thai Smile, Thai Vietjet, Biz Car Rent, Chic Car Rent, Thairoute. Online platforms: Lazada, Shopee, Agoda, Airasia super app, Traveloka, UTU application, YAKS application. The leading hotels: Cape & Kantary Hotels, Centara Hotels & Resorts, Cross Hotels & Resorts, Dusit Hotels & Resorts, Hotel MOCO, Tolani Hotels and the hotels under Asset World Corporation. Health and Wellness: DERMASTER, Let’s Relax, PAN Clinic and PRIVÉ by DR.TOY. Credit card; KTC, UnionPay and VISA card. Other partners included Blu-O Rhythm & Bowl, FIT Auto, FIXX-Care for Car, Major Cineplex, Otteri, Siam Niramit and Sub-Zero Ice Skate.

“The Amazing Thailand Grand Sale 2023 is expected to attract over 200,000 shopping-loving foreign tourists to Thailand generating at least 100 million Baht in direct sale revenue for participating stores and at least 75 million Baht in travel and tourism spending,” Mr. Yuthasak concluded.