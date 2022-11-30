Tate Corporation to Present Special Night Tribute to Luciano Pavarotti by Placido Domingo & Jose Carreras in Tokyo on January 26, 2023

TOKYO, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — A special night tribute to Luciano Pavarotti by Placido Domingo and Jose Carreras, presented by Tate Corporation Co., Ltd., will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2023, from 6:30 p.m. (JST) at Tokyo Garden Theater.

Image1:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107443/202211220146/_prw_PI1fl_A1Br3a5K.jpg

Image2

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107443/202211220146/_prw_PI6fl_oENByrVW.png

A Special night tribute to Luciano Pavarotti Placido Domingo & Jose Carreras: Two legendary superstars will be on stage for a dream-come-true performance in Japan. It was on the eve of the world-famous soccer event in 1990 at the Baths of Caracalla in Rome that the first joint performance by the three world-renowned tenors, Domingo, Carreras and Pavarotti, took place. The tenor trio then went on a world tour, which ended in 2003. And now, 20 years later in Tokyo, Japan, Domingo and Carreras will once again have a miraculous collaboration in a concert dedicated to Pavarotti.

Message from Placido Domingo

“I would like to tell the audience that I am waiting for everyone to spend an evening of music together with Jose Carreras and with the extraordinary Armenian soprano Nina Minasyan, remembering with great affection and enormous admiration our dear Luciano.”

Message video:

https://videos.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107443/202211220146/_prw_PM1fl_41rxc44z.mp4

Concert overview

– Cast:

Placido Domingo / Jose Carreras

Special guest: Nina Minasyan (soprano)

Conductor: Marco Boemi

Orchestra: Tokyo 21c Philharmonic

Cooperation: Embassy of Spain in Japan / Embassy of Italy in Japan

– When: Thursday, January 26, 2023

Doors opening at 5:00 p.m. (JST)

Show starting at 6:30 p.m. (JST)

– Venue information: Tokyo Garden Theater

https://www.shopping-sumitomo-rd.com/tokyo_garden_theater/

– Ticket prices: SS 68,000 JPY / S 58,000 JPY / AA 48,000 JPY / A 38,000 JPY / BB 28,000 JPY

Photo1: Placido Domingo

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107443/202211220146/_prw_PI3fl_Ri89Wb2n.jpg

Photo2: Jose Carreras

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107443/202211220146/_prw_PI4fl_XjJsHDW3.jpg

Photo3: Nina Minasyan

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107443/202211220146/_prw_PI5fl_l6Lam1bF.jpg

Official site: http://www.tate.jp/concert2020/Domingoeng.html