Tate McRae Announces First Ever Australian Tour

Canadian pop songstress Tate McRae will be making the most of her trip down under for Spin Off Festival later this year, plotting a stack of Australian headline shows in the lead-up.

In addition to her appearance at the Adelaide festie alongside the likes of Glass Animals, Spacey Jane and Jack Harlow, the multi-platinum singer, songwriter and dancer will be hitting stages in Perth, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne this July, marking her first ever Aussie shows.

The 18-year-old is an artist on a meteoric rise, with over 3.7 billion career streams, over 6.6 billion video views, a #1 Top 40 hit and multiple #1 dance hits, including collabs with Khalid, Troye Sivan, blackbear and Jeremy Zucker.

Catch all the dates and details of her 2022 Aussie tour below!

[embedded content]

Tate McRae Tour Dates

Presale available from 9am local, Thursday 28 April

Tickets on sale to the general public at 9am local, Friday 29 April

Thursday, 14th July 2022

Astor Theatre, Perth

Tickets: Secret Sounds

Saturday, 16th July 2022

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Tickets: Secret Sounds

Sunday, 17th July 2022

Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Tickets: Secret Sounds

Wednesday, 20th July

Forum, Melbourne

Tickets: Secret Sounds

Friday, 22nd July 2022

Spin Off, Adelaide

Tickets: Secret Sounds