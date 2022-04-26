Tate McRae Announces First Ever Australian Tour

Canadian pop songstress Tate McRae will be making the most of her trip down under for Spin Off Festival later this year, plotting a stack of Australian headline shows in the lead-up.
In addition to her appearance at the Adelaide festie alongside the likes of Glass Animals, Spacey Jane and Jack Harlow, the multi-platinum singer, songwriter and dancer will be hitting stages in Perth, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne this July, marking her first ever Aussie shows.
The 18-year-old is an artist on a meteoric rise, with over 3.7 billion career streams, over 6.6 billion video views, a #1 Top 40 hit and multiple #1 dance hits, including collabs with Khalid, Troye Sivan, blackbear and Jeremy Zucker.
Catch all the dates and details of her 2022 Aussie tour below!
[embedded content]
Tate McRae Tour Dates
Presale available from 9am local, Thursday 28 April
Tickets on sale to the general public at 9am local, Friday 29 April
Thursday, 14th July 2022
Astor Theatre, Perth
Tickets: Secret Sounds
Saturday, 16th July 2022
Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane
Tickets: Secret Sounds
Sunday, 17th July 2022
Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Tickets: Secret Sounds
Wednesday, 20th July
Forum, Melbourne
Tickets: Secret Sounds
Friday, 22nd July 2022
Spin Off, Adelaide
Tickets: Secret Sounds