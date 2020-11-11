Tatler has officially unveiled the 5th edition of the Gen.T List, its Annual Index of the 400 Leaders of Tomorrow in Asia, who are driving innovation, creating change and inspiring hopetatler logo2.jpg

About Tatler
Generation T is one of the initiatives in
support of Tatler’s evolution. Since early 2020, Tatler, an Asian legacy brand
since 1978, has been transforming from a traditional society magazine to a
global media brand that focuses on power and influence in Asia with greater
meaning and purpose, and on individuals from a greater cross-section of
communities, industries and walks of life.
Tatler has taken steps toward greater
involvement in social issues like equality and sustainability and areas like
entrepreneurship and philanthropy through our new lists, magazine themes,
online content, and events such as Front & Female,
its platform for female empowerment and more recently, LGBTQ-themed content and
activations. Tatler has also launched innovative products and experiences to
support local businesses, such as Tatler
House, reimagined events spaces, and United
We Dine, a campaign to support the F&B industry. In tandem, it has also
evolved in brand name, logo, content and design to be more modern &
relevant; invested in significant hires; and is continually upgrading its
digital infrastructure.
These initiatives are in support of
Tatler’s mission promote and develop Asian identity, culture, society and
business; to support local communities and individuals; and to play a key role
in defining the future of the media industry.
About Tatler Asia Group
The Tatler Asia Group is the region’s
leading luxury media company, producing some of the most iconic magazines,
websites and experiences. Its flagship title, Tatler, established in 1978, now
has editions in eight markets across Asia and is the most trusted brand to
connect with influential consumers across the region. Tatler’s sub-brands
include Tatler Dining, Tatler Homes, Generation T, Tatler House, Off Menu
and more. Headquartered in Hong Kong, the Tatler Asia Group operates in China,
Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines, Thailand and Indonesia. It is
fully owned by Switzerland’s Edipresse Group and the Lamunière
family.
For more information, visit https://tatlerasiagroup.com/