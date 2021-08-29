Tax effort jumps in first 6 months

The government’s tax receipts as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP) jumped in the first half of this year, according to data released by the Department of Finance (DoF) over the weekend.

The DoF reported in an economic bulletin that the government’s tax effort picked up by 0.55 percent to 14.74 percent from 14.19 percent a year ago.

Higher collections from the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), Bureau of Customs (BoC), and other offices were credited with the improvement.

“Tax collections improved partly due to tax reforms which include legislative measures and digitalization of revenue collections’ operations,” the agency added.

The Bureau of the Treasury has said that the BIR’s cumulative collection for the six-month period increased by 7.88 percent to P1.031.8 trillion, exceeding the revised goal of P1.01 trillion by 1.39 percent.

Meanwhile, BoC receipts inched up to P301.7 billion, up 19.22 percent from a year ago and 3.4-percent higher than the adjusted program of P291.8 billion.

The Finance department said the tax effort is approaching the 14.86- percent level posted in the first semester of 2019. The tax effort in 2019 reached a new high of 14.49 percent, the highest in 22 years.



“The country should continue to adopt fiscal reforms, particularly tax reforms still pending in Congress, to sustain these fiscal gains,” it underscored. “Due to fiscal reforms, the country was able to fund the unprecedented fiscal requirements imposed by the pandemic and, at the same time, protect its strong macroeconomic fundamentals.”

Major tax reforms include the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion Act, which exempts those earning annual taxable incomes of P250,000 and below from paying personal income taxes. In exchange, new taxes were imposed on automobiles, fuel and sugar-sweetened beverages, among others.

The Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises Act was also implemented this year. It immediately lowers corporate income taxes. Fiscal incentives are also modernized by the law, which makes them performance-based, targeted, time-bound and transparent.