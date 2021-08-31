Taxation of digital presence

INNOVATIONS in technology arrive in our fast-changing world time after time. Before, merchants advertised their wares only on local newspapers. Eventually, they started to introduce their products on our local radios. When we thought that technology peaked at televised advertisements, we knew we were wrong when product placements were made known through digital platforms. Truly, the modern world has changed our ways of living. Even our food can now be delivered to our homes using an online app. We ride our way to the office by booking a Grab. We watch our favorite shows on Netflix. We listen to our favorite songs on Spotify. Technology has provided us a limitless marketplace where everything is within our reach in just one tap or one click.

At present, creative Filipino individuals are utilizing this marketplace to earn income by uploading contents to several digital platforms owned by corporations domiciled abroad. Like any income earned by an ordinary businessman, income by these Filipino individuals did not escape the watchful eyes of the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR). In several issuances, the tax office clarified the taxation rules on this internet commerce.

Recently, the BIR issued Revenue Memorandum Circular (RMC) 97-2021. The RMC clarifies the tax obligations of social media personalities that earn income by uploading sponsored contents to social media platforms such as Facebook and YouTube. It reiterated the tax compliance requirements such as registering with the BIR, keeping of books of accounts, filing of tax returns, among others. The RMC also advised the BIR offices to conduct a full-blown tax investigation on social media influencers who are within their respective jurisdictions.

RMC 97-2021, insofar as it aims to capture the taxation of doing business online, is not new. Given the increasing prevalence of internet commerce, in 2013, the BIR issued RMC 55-2013 to serve as a reminder that persons who conduct business through online transactions are subject to the same registration, invoicing, tax filing and record retention requirements as traditional brick and mortar businesses. In 2015, the BIR reiterated the tax treatment of transport network companies (TNCs) such as GrabTaxi, their partners/supplier and other similar arrangements. Each TNC and its partner should register their business with the BIR, maintain manual books of accounts/computerized accounting system and issue receipts for sale of services. Like any taxpayers, expenses by TNCs are deductible expenses unless properly substantiated and the related taxes properly withheld and remitted to the BIR. Noncompliance of these rules shall be subject to both civil and criminal liabilities under the Tax Code. In 2020, the BIR again reminded us of the tax obligations of persons conducting business through electronic means through RMC 60-2020.

But concomitant to the income earned by these resident Filipino individuals is income attributable to the foreign companies that own the digital platforms utilized here in our country. While it is settled that the resident Filipino individuals are subject to Philippine taxes on whatever income they earn from the digital platforms, our tax laws are not clear whether the digital platform owners are also subject to Philippine taxes. Non-resident foreign corporations (NRFCs) are taxed on their income earned within the Philippines. With the widespread innovations in technology, NRFCs may be earning income within the Philippines yet escaping taxation herein.

The tax laws promulgated in the Philippines recognizes physical presence as the main determinant of whether tax is imposable. These laws are crafted when digital economy was effectively inexistent. Over the years, the modern business landscape has allowed multinational companies to remotely operate in several states through digital platforms. With this, should digital presence be considered to determine which income is taxable in the Philippines? When does the Philippines have the jurisdiction to assess and levy taxes on these on digital services?

There are over 3,000 bilateral tax treaties which aim to delineate the taxing rights and obligations of contracting states. Yet, these treaties have not yet specifically and categorically identified which of the contracting states have the jurisdiction to collect taxes in cases of transactions made through digital platforms. With this wanting, taxpayers continue to enjoy the avoidance of paying taxes on their income from digital services by employing different modes of tax planning strategies. As a result, States may have been generating less tax revenues which could have been used to provide basic resources, education, health services, food, housing, etc. for its citizens.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; margin-bottom: 20px; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

Among the developments in international tax law seeking to address this relevant and timely issue is the Base Erosion Profit Shifting Project or the “BEPS Project.” The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and its member countries are establishing a modern international tax framework to ensure profits are taxed where economic activity and value creation occur. The OECD considers 15 BEPS actions, which, among others, aim to address the tax challenges of the digital economy and to identify and address the main challenges that the digital economy poses for the existing international tax rules. The BEPS action steps are formulated to limit the maneuvers of large multinational companies to shift profits to tax haven jurisdictions and avoid paying taxes in the State where the companies do business and make profits. This ongoing development may pave the way to a more effective implementation of taxation of digital economy.

While the Philippines is not an OECD member state, just recently, Congress proposed the taxation of digital services through House Bill 6765, or the Digital Economy Taxation Act. The bill seeks to imposed 12-percent value-added tax on services rendered electronically, digital advertising services, subscription-based services and other transactions made through electronic commerce. Further, network orchestrators shall be required to withhold taxes on the income derived by its partners.

Yet, developments in tax laws should not stop here. NRFCs are also subject to income taxes. To capture the income subject to income tax, digital presence should be considered. Local digital taxation laws should be comprehensive to cover the imposition of taxes on foreign corporations that operate a significant economic activity in the Philippines through digital platforms. Tax collection mechanism e.g., registration, for these types of corporations, for purposes of taxation, should be in place. And more importantly, these local digital taxations laws should be globally coherent to avoid the possibility of exploitation in case gaps exist between our local tax laws and other states’ tax laws.

There are plenty of fish in the sea, but perhaps we are catching only the smaller ones. In this time when our public fund is depleting because of unlimited expenses for Covid-19 response, we need a fishing net to catch all fish we are rightful to catch.

Robert Jhon C. Salazar is a senior associate at the Tax Services Department of Isla Lipana & Co., the Philippine member firm of the PwC network (an institutional member of ACPAPP). The opinion of the writer does not represent that of these institutions.