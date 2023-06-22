Taxi driver shot in QC for denying ride to commuter

MANILA, Philippines — A taxi driver has been shot in Quezon City after he refused to give a 64-year-old man a ride, authorities said Thursday.
In a report, the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) identified the passenger as Dionisio Trube Jr. He was consequently arrested by law enforcers for being the prime suspect.
Police said Trube flagged down the taxi being driven by Daniel Tranquiña in front of a motel in Barangay Bagong Pagasa last June 21. But Tranquiña denied him a ride which resulted in a heated argument.
During the verbal fight, the taxi driver alighted from the vehicle. In this instance, police said Trube drew his gun and shot Tranquiña in the abdomen.
Authorities said a motorcycle service rider witnessed the incident and brought the victim to the Quezon City General Hospital (QCGH) for medical treatment. It was also the witness who reported the incident to the QCPD Project 6 Station, which members eventually apprehended Trube.
Police recovered from Trube the gun he used to shoot Tranquiña as well as a fired cartridge case and a deformed bullet.
The Quezon City police said Trube is currently under their custody and will be facing a complaint for attempted homicide.
