Taxiride Announce ‘Garage Mahal’ Anniversary Shows and Vinyl Edition

Melbourne’s Taxiride have announced a run of shows and a bunch of collectable goodies to mark the 20th anniversary of their second studio album Garage Mahal.

The album was originally released in July 2002, the follow-up to the band’s ARIA #1 debut Imaginate. Featuring what would become the band’s biggest hit, ‘Creepin’ Up Slowly’, Garage Mahal debuted at #5 on the ARIA charts and became a Platinum-selling record in Australia.

Taxiride – ‘Creepin’ Up Slowly’

﻿

Marking two decades since the album’s release, Taxiride will be performing Garage Mahal in full at a trio of dates in November and December, spanning Melbourne, Hepburn Springs and Belgrave. They’re also pressing the album to vinyl for the first time.

“This is the first time Taxiride have had anything released on vinyl,” said guitarist and vocalist Tim Watson. “It feels great; like it links our album to all the great vinyl we grew up listening to.”

The release of Garage Mahal on vinyl coincides with Ausmusic Month and the band’s label, Warner Music Australia, is issuing a commemorative, limited edition T-shirt. $5 from each shirt purchase will go towards music industry charity Support Act.

The Garage Mahal anniversary gigs will be Taxiride’s only performances for the year. The band’s current lineup comprises founding members Watson and Tim Wild (guitar, vocals), as well as Sean McLeod (drums), Andrew McIvor (bass) and Taylor Sheridan.

Taxiride ‘Garage Mahal’ Anniversary Tour 2022

Thursday 10th November – Bird’s Basement, Melbourne

– Bird’s Basement, Melbourne Saturday 3rd December – Palais, Hepburn Springs

– Palais, Hepburn Springs Thursday 8th December – Sooki Lounge, Belgrave

Tickets available here.

Further Reading

These Aussie Classics Are Being Reissued On Vinyl For Ausmusic Month

Taxiride Are Touring Australia With Boom Crash Opera In 2019

15 Aussie Acts The AFL Should Have Booked For The Grand Final, But Didn’t