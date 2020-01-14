Tayabas City LGU asks employees to donate to Taal eruption victims

LUCENA CITY—The local government of Tayabas City in Quezon province has asked its employees for voluntary donations for victims of the Taal volcano eruption in Batangas province.

In a memorandum dated Jan. 14, Diego Narzabal, Tayabas City administrator, had pleaded to city government employees to “make voluntary donations” for those who are now suffering as a result of the volcanic activity.

Narzabal said regular employees could donate a “minimum” of a liter of bottled water, two pieces of clothes and a canned good each. The items were listed “for the purpose of inventory,” the memo said.

Casual employees were asked to give a minimum of a half-liter of bottled water and clothes.

The memo said the source of the donations would be listed along with the items donated.

It said all donations must be handed over to the City Social Welfare Office not later than Jan. 15.

Narzabal said the items would be transported to Batangas on Thursday (Jan. 16) for distribution to volcano eruption victims.

A copy of the memorandum was posted on the Facebook page of Mayor Ernida Reynoso.

