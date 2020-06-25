Tayabas reports new COVID-19 case after going zero infection

LUCENA CITY—A new case of COVID-19 was reported in Tayabas City after its slate had been wiped clean with the recovery of seven patients and the death of another.

In a 5 p.m. report, the Quezon public information office said Tayabas has a new COVID-19 case.

The Tayabas information office, on a social media post, said the new patient was a 40-year-old man who was an “authorized person outside of residence” but who is neither a health worker or anyone on the frontline of the fight against the pandemic.

The unidentified patient is set for hospital confinement.

The local government is conducting contact tracing and declared that all persons who had direct contact with the patient will be subject to strict home quarantine.

“The patient is the only remaining (COVID-19) active case in the city as of this date,” the Tayabas information office said.

Including the new case, Tayabas has reported nine COVID-19 cases since the pandemic broke out. However, seven of the patients had recovered while the other one died.

Quezon province, still under general community quarantine, has a total of 151 cases but 120 had already recovered and 10 had died, leaving only 21 active cases as of Thursday (June 25).

