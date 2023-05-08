Taylor Swift Announces ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’

Taylor Swift has announced that her newest re-release Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) will arrive on Friday, 7th July. Swift revealed the news during her Eras tour stop in Nashville over the weekend, and elaborated on the album in an Instagram post a short time later, writing that Speak Now “tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing… and living to speak about it”.

“I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20,” Swift wrote. “The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness.”

The new version of the album will contain six extra songs written around the time of the album. Speak Now was a phenomenal success for Swift, selling more than one million copies in its first week – and by doing so, set a record for the highest number of sales by a solo female country artist. It contains some enduring fan favourite songs, including ‘Mean’, ‘Dear John’, and ‘The Story of Us’.

It marks the third album to be re-recorded and re-released by Swift, following Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version), which both landed in 2021. Swift is planning to re-release the first six albums of her career in a bid to regain control of her master recordings, which were controversially purchased by Scooter Braun in 2019.

Swift is currently in the middle of her mammoth Eras tour. The singer is expected to announced Australian tour dates soon, although there have been rumours circulating that Swift might only play in two cities on the east coast.

