Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Billie Eilish And More Will Perform At The 2021 Grammys

The list of performers has been announced for the 2021 Grammys, with the likes of Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion and more set to feature.
Set to take place from the Staples Center in Los Angeles this Sunday, 14th March – after being postponed from its original January date due to COVID-19 concerns – other confirmed performers include BTS, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Haim, Doja Cat and John Mayer. Trevor Noah is set to host proceedings.
In a press release, the Recording Academy said that artists would be “coming together, while still safely apart, to play music for each other as a community and celebrate the music that unites us all.”
This year’s Grammy nominations were announced back in November, with Beyoncé, Swift, Lipa, Phoebe Bridgers, Tame Impala and more included on the list.
For the first time in the Awards’ history, all artists nominated in the Best Rock Performance category were women – including Bridgers, Fiona Apple, Big Thief and more.
<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>
[embedded content]
Grammys 2021 Performer Lineup
Bad Bunny
Billie Eilish
Black Pumas
Brandi Carlile
Brittany Howard
BTS
Cardi B
Chris Martin
DaBaby
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Haim
Harry Styles
John Mayer
Kendrick Sampson
Killer Mike
Lil Baby
Maren Morris
Megan Thee Stallion
Mickey Guyton
Miranda Lambert
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
Tamika Mallory
Taylor Swift