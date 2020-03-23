Taylor Swift Encourages Fans To Focus On What Matters, Donate To Coronavirus Relief Fund

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on March 24, 2020

After the full, unedited video of Taylor Swift and Kanye West’s 2016 phone call over lyrics in Yeezy’s Life of Pablo song ‘Famous’ surfaced online earlier this week, essentially proving that Swift was in the right all along, the singer has responded via social media in just about the best way possible, encouraging fans to focus on “what really matters” and linking to organisations providing aid during the coronavirus pandemic.

For context’s sake, back in 2016 Kanye dropped the track ‘Famous’, which included the line “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous,” referring to Swift. Upon its release, Swift condemned the track and denied her approval of it. Kim Kardashian posted an edited video of a phone call between Swift and West which made it appear that Swift had given clearance to the line, which set off a good few years of online abuse directed at the singer. The new, unedited video makes it clear Swift was never told she would be referred to as “that bitch,” which is what much of her criticism of the lyric was concerned with.

Now in an Instagram story posted earlier today, Swift responded, “Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that leaked, proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family and fans through hell for 4 years)… SWIPE UP to see what really matters.”

“The World Health Organization and Feeding America are some of the organizations I’ve been donating to. If you have the ability to, please join me in donating during this crisis.”

Hell yeah. You can learn more about WHO’s coronavirus relief effort, the Solidarity Response Fund, here.

Source: Instagram / @taylorswift