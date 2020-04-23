Taylor Swift Hits Out At Former Label & Scooter Braun For Releasing A Live Album Of Hers, Without Permission

NewsWritten by Laura English on April 24, 2020

Taylor Swift has taken to social media to let us know about an impending live album release, taken from 2008, that she did not authorise. The live album is being released through her former label, Big Machine, which was acquired by Scooter Braun.

If you need to be brought up to speed on the Taylor Swift, Scooter Braun feud, head here.

The album, which randomly appeared on Taylor Swift’s streaming profiles is called Live From Clear Channel Stripped 2008. And it says it was released in 2017.

Swift shared on Instagram, “I want to thank my fans for making me aware that my former record label is putting out an ‘album’ of live performances of mine tonight.”

“This recording is from a 2008 radio show performance I did when I was 18. Big Machine has listed the date as a 2017 release but they’re actually releasing it at midnight.

“I’m always honest with you guys about this stuff so I just wanted to tell you that this release is not approved by me.”

She continued, “It looks to me like Scooter Braun and his financial backers, 23 Capital, Alex Soros and the Soros family, and the Carlyle Group have seen the latest balance sheets and realized that paying $330 MILLION for my music wasn’t exactly a wise choice and they need money.

“In my opinion… just another case of shameless greed in the time of coronavirus. So tasteless, but very transparent.”

Swift has previously said she plans on re-recording her pre-Lover albums, following the sale of her for mer label Big Machine to Braun.

Read her full message below.